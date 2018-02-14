FT Health Centre

Growing and ageing populations around the world are creating stronger demand for healthcare. Yet limited money and out of date infrastructure mean policymakers in rich and poor countries alike are faced with the challenge of making sure their citizens have access to the resources they need
Angela Merkel puts health at the centre of the G20 agenda; antimicrobial resistance poses a threat to the global economy; South Africa reaches a crunch point in its fight against HIV; and why wellness is moving into the workplace