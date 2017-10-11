Adolescent Girls: The Path to Gender Equality Investing in girls and narrowing the gender gap brings a ‘triple benefit’ to society Why invest in teenage girls? The economic argument is compelling: adolescence is the moment to secure a triple benefit for society Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Tanzania’s enemies of the state: pregnant young women The country’s president has condemned teenage girls who become pregnant as ‘immoral’, banning them from ever returning to school Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 A husband or a degree? Indian women’s urban aspirations More Indian girls are enrolled in schools than ever before, but a web of pressures threatens to dislodge their education at any time Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Nepali women on their period sent out in the cold ‘Chhaupadi’, the practice of banishing menstruating girls, is divisive and potentially dangerous Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Kristalina Georgieva: Educating adolescent girls is vital World Bank chief executive says the plight of young women can only be addressed properly if more women become policymakers Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 “Our community loves boys more.” Armenia’s missing girls The implications of a skewed sex ratio for women’s health, as well as the national economy and security, are profound Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 More from this Special Report Syrian refugees married early face isolation and domestic violence As the authorities attempt to break the cycle of abuse, victims are finding the courage to speak out Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Comment: Why I stood up for adolescent girls America’s regressive policies on abortion are a calamity for girls’ and women’s rights that the rest of the world must counter Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Photo essay: Martha and me Siân Davey’s visual exploration of her stepdaughter’s adolescence and their slowly changing relationship Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 El Salvador’s teenage girls trapped by turf wars Street gangs pose a constant threat for young women in a country where violence is an inescapable fact of life Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Manchester’s teenage girls are determined to break the mould A jihadist attack this year on a concert attended by thousands of young women provoked an outpouring of support from the city’s disparate communities and exposed friction over how young Muslims should live their lives Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Children of the America’s epidemic A family in Tulsa offers a glimpse into the fallout of the latest drug crisis, as a generation of children are left to live in poverty, with addict parents in and out of prison Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 A shot in the arm for Nigerian women As the country’s population soars, healthcare workers are fighting resistance from religious groups Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 Kimia Alizadeh, the Iranian Olympic medallist fighting inequality Women and competitive sport have been an uneasy mix in this society but the teenage martial artist who fought her way to glory has become a role model Wednesday, 11 October, 2017