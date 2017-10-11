Adolescent Girls: The Path to Gender Equality

Investing in girls and narrowing the gender gap brings a ‘triple benefit’ to society

Why invest in teenage girls?

The economic argument is compelling: adolescence is the moment to secure a triple benefit for society

Tanzania’s enemies of the state: pregnant young women

The country’s president has condemned teenage girls who become pregnant as ‘immoral’, banning them from ever returning to school

A husband or a degree? Indian women’s urban aspirations

More Indian girls are enrolled in schools than ever before, but a web of pressures threatens to dislodge their education at any time

Nepali women on their period sent out in the cold

‘Chhaupadi’, the practice of banishing menstruating girls, is divisive and potentially dangerous

Kristalina Georgieva: Educating adolescent girls is vital

World Bank chief executive says the plight of young women can only be addressed properly if more women become policymakers

“Our community loves boys more.” Armenia’s missing girls

The implications of a skewed sex ratio for women’s health, as well as the national economy and security, are profound

More from this Special Report

Syrian refugees married early face isolation and domestic violence

As the authorities attempt to break the cycle of abuse, victims are finding the courage to speak out

Comment: Why I stood up for adolescent girls

America’s regressive policies on abortion are a calamity for girls’ and women’s rights that the rest of the world must counter

Photo essay: Martha and me

Siân Davey’s visual exploration of her stepdaughter’s adolescence and their slowly changing relationship

El Salvador’s teenage girls trapped by turf wars

Street gangs pose a constant threat for young women in a country where violence is an inescapable fact of life

Manchester’s teenage girls are determined to break the mould

A jihadist attack this year on a concert attended by thousands of young women provoked an outpouring of support from the city’s disparate communities and exposed friction over how young Muslims should live their lives

Children of the America’s epidemic

A family in Tulsa offers a glimpse into the fallout of the latest drug crisis, as a generation of children are left to live in poverty, with addict parents in and out of prison

A shot in the arm for Nigerian women

As the country’s population soars, healthcare workers are fighting resistance from religious groups

Kimia Alizadeh, the Iranian Olympic medallist fighting inequality

Women and competitive sport have been an uneasy mix in this society but the teenage martial artist who fought her way to glory has become a role model