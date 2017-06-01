Doing Business in Cardiff
The Welsh capital has transformed itself from an industrial city fuelled by coal, into a centre for financial services and science, technology and creative sector companies. The next question for Cardiff’s companies is what the impact of Brexit will be
A generation of entrepreneurs wants to put the capital city on investors’ maps
Close links to universities help businesses to recruit
A specialist electronics cluster in Wales would spur new industry
Rightacres, a local property company, is behind two significant redevelopment projects
Clothcat chief hopes diversification and international collaborations will help the UK regain ground
Enjoy the vibrant art, theatre and music scenes — but don’t sneer at the stew
Tourism’s total economic contribution to the city last year was about £1.2bn