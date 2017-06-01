Doing Business in Cardiff

The Welsh capital has transformed itself from an industrial city fuelled by coal, into a centre for financial services and science, technology and creative sector companies. The next question for Cardiff’s companies is what the impact of Brexit will be

Tech companies aspire to become Cardiff’s first unicorn

A generation of entrepreneurs wants to put the capital city on investors’ maps

Cardiff’s skilled workers and cheap rent benefit finance companies

Close links to universities help businesses to recruit

Semiconductor maker IQE eyes a market in optical sensors

A specialist electronics cluster in Wales would spur new industry

Demand for office space accelerates Cardiff’s regeneration

Rightacres, a local property company, is behind two significant redevelopment projects

Animators look beyond Wales to build on strong production base

Clothcat chief hopes diversification and international collaborations will help the UK regain ground

Cawl, clubbing and culture — a visitor’s guide to Cardiff

Enjoy the vibrant art, theatre and music scenes — but don’t sneer at the stew

Mega-events power Cardiff’s tourism strategy

Tourism’s total economic contribution to the city last year was about £1.2bn