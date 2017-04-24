FT Health: Combating Malaria
We look at the latest genetic breakthroughs, medicines and the prospects for an anti-malarial vaccine, a potential role for GM mosquitoes and other leading features of the advances and continuing fight against the disease
FT Health: Combating Malaria
We look at the latest genetic breakthroughs, new medicines and the prospects for an anti-malarial vaccine, a potential role for GM mosquitoes and other leading features of the advances and continuing fight against the disease
Sri Lanka’s defeat of the disease has inspired other nations to join it
Pieces of the puzzle fall into place
Scientists seek miracle drug to break parasites’ life cycle
Urgent need for fresh technology as insecticide resistance grows
Prospect feared of resistance spreading to India and Africa
Deaths of children raise questions over projects set for launch in Africa
More from this Special Report
Assess the available information to ensure that limited resources have maximum impact
Oxford-grown insects pass toxic genes to their young
Cameras and lasers aimed at stopping mosquitoes getting through