FT Health: Combating Malaria

We look at the latest genetic breakthroughs, medicines and the prospects for an anti-malarial vaccine, a potential role for GM mosquitoes and other leading features of the advances and continuing fight against the disease

Battle to save 400,000 lives a year

Sri Lanka’s defeat of the disease has inspired other nations to join it

Latest genetic breakthroughs point a way forward

Pieces of the puzzle fall into place

Experts set sights on single-shot cure by 2030s

Scientists seek miracle drug to break parasites’ life cycle

New options required in effort to bring safety at night

Urgent need for fresh technology as insecticide resistance grows

Vital to catch disease early as drugs lose effectiveness

Prospect feared of resistance spreading to India and Africa

Opinions divide as pilot tests of vaccine loom

Deaths of children raise questions over projects set for launch in Africa

More from this Special Report

Comment: More evidence means smarter use of funds

Assess the available information to ensure that limited resources have maximum impact

Laboratory breeds mosquitoes to kill their offspring

Oxford-grown insects pass toxic genes to their young

Photonic fence concept takes the fight to malaria

Cameras and lasers aimed at stopping mosquitoes getting through