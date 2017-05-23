Clean Energy
A range of low-carbon technologies, ranging from solar and wind farms to battery parks and electric vehicles, are transforming power use across the world
Fossil fuels still dominate global energy but suppliers are vulnerable
Piyush Goyal insists electrification compatible with curbing carbon emissions growth
Project delays and the Fukushima disaster have dented the appeal of atomic power
Lack of infrastructure remains an obstacle to mass adoption
Challenge from 640m Africans who have no electricity
Improved power storage helps manage the unpredictability of clean energy sources