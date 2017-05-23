Clean Energy

A range of low-carbon technologies, ranging from solar and wind farms to battery parks and electric vehicles, are transforming power use across the world

Oil majors seek survival in a low-carbon world

Fossil fuels still dominate global energy but suppliers are vulnerable

India promotes renewables and ‘cleaner’ coal

Piyush Goyal insists electrification compatible with curbing carbon emissions growth

Nuclear developers stumble over technology and financing

Project delays and the Fukushima disaster have dented the appeal of atomic power

Electric car makers look ahead to contactless charging

Lack of infrastructure remains an obstacle to mass adoption

Kenya shows renewables scope to plug Africa’s power supply gaps

Challenge from 640m Africans who have no electricity

Green battery advocates accentuate the positive

Improved power storage helps manage the unpredictability of clean energy sources