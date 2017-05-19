Chelsea Flower Show

It is one of the highlights of the horticultural calendar, but what is the show’s cultural significance? Top designers look ahead to this year’s event. Plus a sneak preview of London’s newly expanded Garden Museum and Robin Lane Fox explores La Mortola, once described as the greatest private garden in the world
