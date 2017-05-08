Central & Eastern Europe: Investment Destinations

The rise of nationalism has attracted negative headlines, but even if investors have to tread more carefully in certain sectors and countries, the region’s underlying attractions remain broadly undimmed

CEE draws investors despite political unease

FT dashboard on how the five core CEE countries are faring in race for foreign capital

Minister seeks to steer Slovakia past a ‘lasagne of evil’

Peter Kazimir says a wave of populist unrest in EU does not sour his outlook for growth

Political and ethnic tensions fuel fears of east-west split in EU

Ruptures have potential to disadvantage investors in central and eastern Europe

EU uneasy as China woos central and eastern Europe

Soft-power push gathers steam as regional leaders court Beijing

Ukraine seeks big investments to fuel economy

Prime minister keen to convey message that 90 per cent of the country is safe and open for business

Retail investors flock to Romania

The country’s 20m consumers turn to western-style supermarkets