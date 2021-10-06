For the first time, the Financial Times is planning an annual ranking of Africa’s fastest-growing companies, to be published in May 2022. Innovative, modern and fast-growing companies are the driving force of the international economy in the 21st century. They generate jobs and sustain market competitiveness, and Africa’s dynamic companies deserve recognition for doing just that.

The FT, in partnership with Statista, the German data provider, will seek to identify the companies in the continent of Africa with the strongest revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. They will be featured in a special report in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com.

Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2022 is the latest in a series of global rankings of fast-growing companies that include Europe and the Americas.

To participate, send us your revenue figures for the years 2017-2020 as well as some additional information, including your company’s headcount at the end of those years. The closing date is January 15, 2022.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista, or can put their names forward at this website. More information including the methodology, terms and contact information can also be found in the Q&A section here.

Why should my company participate?

NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Inclusion in the FT ranking is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance, which can focus attention on your business from potential partners, customers and investors around the world.

REPUTATION

Revenue growth usually results in a need for additional employees. Being featured in this high-profile ranking will not only increase awareness of you as an employer, it will also give potential employees an understanding of your company’s future potential.

MEDIA COVERAGE

The ranking will be covered in a special report: a print supplement within a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. The full, searchable ranking will be published online and FT reporters will focus on interesting companies, sectors and trends in the articles within the special report.

EMPLOYER BRANDING

All companies that make it into the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes¹.

ACCESS TO MORE THAN 1M FACTS

All participants that provide us with data on their revenues will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether or not they are among the top companies.

¹ The use of the label and the word-and-image logo “FT Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2022” for marketing purposes is subject to a one-off payment of a licence fee. Inclusion in the ranking, however, is free of charge.

Who is eligible?

To be included in the ranking your company must meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2017¹

Revenue of at least US $1.5m generated in 2020¹

Be independent (the company applying to participate is not a subsidiary or branch office of another company)

Headquartered in one of the African countries ² ¹ Countries that do not use the US dollar to express revenues should provide average local currency value equivalent over the course of the relevant fiscal year. ² Eligible to participate are all companies from these countries: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comores, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

How do I register?

STEP ONE: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista online here, by January 15 2022. Alternatively, you can download the form and send it to FT-africa@statista.com upon completion.

STEP TWO: VERIFICATION OF REVENUE INFORMATION

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use one of the forms below for this purpose. The form must be signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CFO). It must then be sent to Statista by email or post — address details can be found on the form.

Online registration webpage (English)

Registration form PDF: English / French

Revenue verification form PDF: English / French