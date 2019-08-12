FT Series Podcast of the week From David Tennant to Jon Ronson, Fiona Sturges selects the best audio content from around the world Bellingcat podcast digs through the debris of a tragedy Five years in the making, the series investigates the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcast — Alice Lowe on the gendered history of hysteria A new Audible series explores the phenomenon, from the Salem witch trials to the internet era Thursday, 15 August, 2019 A new podcast series tells the stories of capitalist calamities In Spectacular Failures, presenter Lauren Ober shows how tales of disaster can be a great success Thursday, 15 August, 2019 A new podcast about surviving sexual assault is serious but far from solemn The series’ host, Catriona Morton, asks difficult questions in a straightforward manner Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Feist is the latest pop star to break into podcasting The Canadian singer’s new series examines the events that shape and change us Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Deadliest Day is a remarkable new BBC podcast about battle and its aftermath The BBC series investigates an attack on a British army unit in Afghanistan, and its repercussions Thursday, 15 August, 2019 More from this Series The Hunt for the Brink’s-Mat Gold is a compelling podcast about Britain’s biggest ever armed robbery Presented by Martin Brunt, the series tells the story of a crime that captured the imagination of the nation Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — Confronting: OJ Simpson is a new take on a familiar story This series humanises those involved in the case and explores what it is to be in the eye of the storm Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Why Am I Telling You This? and A Podcast Of One’s Own — two series from ex-world leaders Bill and Chelsea Clinton plug into the ‘interconnected world’ while Julia Gillard focuses on gender equality Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcast — Gangster Capitalism is an electrifying real-life thriller The series unpicks the multimillion-dollar US college admissions scandal Thursday, 15 August, 2019 The Shrink Next Door isn’t your average true crime podcast The series investigates how a prominent New York psychiatrist allegedly took control of a patient’s Hamptons home and business Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Why George the Poet swept the board at the British Podcast Awards Have You Heard George’s Podcast? is compassionate, charismatic, inventive — and makes you see the world with fresh eyes Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Truth Be Told is an advice podcast that avoids the earnest trap This new series aimed at a BAME audience takes a glass-half-full view of the world Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcast — 13 Minutes to the Moon is a fascinating account of a historic mission Though creaky at times, the BBC series features atmospheric audio, and music from Hans Zimmer Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — Man Up is a new series that digs deep into modern masculinity Themes tackled include violence, sex and fatherhood Thursday, 15 August, 2019 The Stakes — a new podcast that looks at corporate malfeasance and social responsibility The first episode in the series is a shocking story of lead poisoning Thursday, 15 August, 2019 The Beautiful Brain — a powerful podcast that investigates the devastating effects of a degenerative condition This hard-hitting series features testimony from families, academics and patients Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Minor Adventures with Topher Grace — variations on the celebrity podcast This new series injects a tired format with a refreshing dose of silliness Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Against the Rules is a new podcast that asks: how fair is the world? Moneyball author Michael Lewis presents a series in which politics, ethics and human stories collide Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Blackout is a podcast series that brings high production values to radio drama Rami Malek stars in this tense dystopian drama Thursday, 15 August, 2019 The Dropout brilliantly documents Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’s fall from grace This six-part podcast series about the woman heralded as ‘the next Steve Jobs’ is an addictive narrative of greed, ambition and duplicity Thursday, 15 August, 2019 The Parenting Spectrum is an enlightening podcast about autism The series is one of two new podcasts that bring fresh insights to parenting Thursday, 15 August, 2019 The Last Bohemians — a new podcast featuring intimate portraits of female lives This atmospheric series of interviews is released to coincide with International Women’s Day Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — in NB, two non-binary hosts go on a journey of gender and self-discovery A new podcast from the BBC takes an informative, heartfelt approach to understanding identity Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — Oh My Dog is a delightful new series about dogs and their humans These stories of love, sadness and trauma have universal appeal Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — Conviction’s portrait of the US justice system breathes new life into true crime The new series from Gimlet Media, the network newly acquired by Spotify, follows a private investigator’s quest to exonerate a young man from the Bronx Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts and sex are an ideal match New shows artfully explore what we get up to in bed Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — David Tennant, Olivia Colman and the perils of the chummy celebrity interview David Tennant Does a Podcast With . . . boasts a glittering line-up of guests, but its first episode backs away from difficult themes Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — Tender tells the story of a woman’s flight from an abusive relationship Madison Griffiths’ series is the latest in a string of podcasts that have explored female experience at its most raw Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcasts — The Hurricane Tapes delves into the case of Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter Denzel Washington played him in The Hurricane, and Bob Dylan immortalised his plight in song — but did he do it? Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Podcast — Jon Ronson has created a compelling new series The writer and presenter returns to the Californian porn industry in The Last Days of August Thursday, 15 August, 2019 Seduction by Karina Longworth — Howard Hughes and Hollywood’s dark undertow The gloss comes off the golden years in a disturbing examination of male domination in the film industry Thursday, 15 August, 2019 The year in podcasts — never have our ears been so spoilt for choice The format is in rude health with series such as Last Seen and Personal Best Thursday, 15 August, 2019