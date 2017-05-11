Photo London 2017

This is the third year that Photo London, the international photography fair, takes over Somerset House in the Strand. Open to the public from May 18 to May 21, this year’s fair will see almost 100 galleries and publishers showing work by artists from across the world, plus specially curated exhibitions, a public talks programme, artists’ book signings and awards including the Magnum Photos graduate photographer award and the MACK first book award.

Among the satellite events are the Prix Pictet exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Deutsche Börse exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery, the Peckham 24 photography festival in south-east London (May 19-20), and Offprint, the independent photobook publishers’ fair at Tate Modern (May 18-21), which has become one of the highlights of the Photo London weekend.

To celebrate the fair, the FT has published a series of features, including specially commissioned works by London-based contemporary photographers and projects by international artists working in photography, film and video.

FT Weekend is hosting two special events during the fair: on Friday May 19, at 6.30pm, Diana Matar discusses This Violent Land, her new work from America. And on Saturday May 20, at 4pm, the photographer Stephen Gill presents a new series, Night Procession (featured below), and other new works informed by nature. For a full directory of events with information about locations, times and tickets, visit photolondon.org.