Photo London 2017

A celebration of the annual photography fair

This is the third year that Photo London, the international photography fair, takes over Somerset House in the Strand. Open to the public from May 18 to May 21, this year’s fair will see almost 100 galleries and publishers showing work by artists from across the world, plus specially curated exhibitions, a public talks programme, artists’ book signings and awards including the Magnum Photos graduate photographer award and the MACK first book award.

Among the satellite events are the Prix Pictet exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Deutsche Börse exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery, the Peckham 24 photography festival in south-east London (May 19-20), and Offprint, the independent photobook publishers’ fair at Tate Modern (May 18-21), which has become one of the highlights of the Photo London weekend.

To celebrate the fair, the FT has published a series of features, including specially commissioned works by London-based contemporary photographers and projects by international artists working in photography, film and video.

FT Weekend is hosting two special events during the fair: on Friday May 19, at 6.30pm, Diana Matar discusses This Violent Land, her new work from America. And on Saturday May 20, at 4pm, the photographer Stephen Gill presents a new series, Night Procession (featured below), and other new works informed by nature. For a full directory of events with information about locations, times and tickets, visit photolondon.org.

Explore the series

Deep Springs by Sam Contis

The American photographer’s images of an all-male college in the California wilderness reveal a surprising tenderness

Personal views of London

In works specially commissioned for the FT, four contemporary photographers reflect on what the city means to them

Night Procession by Stephen Gill

The British photographer’s new work owes its inspiration — and much of its creation — to the natural world

Isaac Julien: an act of remembrance

The British artist on his life and a new exhibition based on his seminal film ‘Looking for Langston’