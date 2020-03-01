Leo Cremonezi and Wai Kwen Chan

Online MBAs can expand your options and help students to develop a global business perspective. The Financial Times has compiled the directory below based on a survey with a number of schools from different countries that offer different types of online MBA programmes.

Those interested in studying an Online MBA can use the directory below to compare statistics, such as average tuition costs, percentage of international students and scholarships.

You can:

- sort the table by certain categories by clicking on the column heading

- read FT articles on the school by clicking on the school name

The Online MBA directory in full (ordered by the school name)
SchoolCountry (main campus)ProgrammeFull-time faculty teaching MBANumber of newly enrolled students (current academic year)International students (% from newly enrolled class from current academic year)Average tuition costGraduates who complete MBA within five years (%)Percentage of MBA that requires face-to-face teachingScholarships available
AGSM @ UNSW Business SchoolAustraliaAGSM MBAX4323816$59,760800Yes
Alliance Manchester Business SchoolUKGlobal Part-Time MBA42675085$34,00099.250-
America University: Kogod School of BusinessUSBusiness@American1001893$84,4321006.25Yes
Auburn University Raymond J. Harbert College of BusinessUSAuburn University Online MBA241421No data 1002-
Babson CollegeUSThe Babson Blended Learning MBA156715$89,5509911Yes
Birmingham Business SchoolUKOnline MBA4015466$20,1601000Yes
California State University, FresnoUSOnline Blended MBA1510015No data805Yes
Clarion University of PennsylvaniaUSMBA11462$21,3131000Yes
Clarkson UniversityUSReh School of Business Masters of Business Administration Online Program163511$49,308953Yes
Clarkson UniversityUSReh School of Business Healthcare Masters of Business Administration Online Program17373$56,352959Yes
Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist UniversityUSCox School of Business Online MBA20709$91,000No data100Yes
Durham University Business SchoolUKOnline MBA3810054$23,000990Yes
EADA Business School BarcelonaSpainOnline MBA82868$25,000No data5Yes
Florida International University College of BusinessUSProfessional MBA Online28484$42,000830Yes
Frank G. Zarb School of Business, Hofstra UniversityUSHofstra Online MBA Program24333$64,3501006Yes
George Washington University School of BusinessUSGeorge Washington University Online MBA571205$104,895990Yes
Gies College of Business, University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignUSiMBA45147822$21,7441000Yes
IE Business SchoolSpainGlobal Online MBA11321091$50,00010020Yes
Imperial College Business SchoolUKGlobal Online MBA1713980$37,60010010Yes
Indiana University - Kelley School of BusinessUSKelley Direct Online Programs22928120$74,5201006Yes
Kennesaw State University The Coles College of BusinessUSThe Coles College of Business WebMBA151075$24,3701000Yes
Kent State UniversityUSOnline MBA15186$30,065750-
LeBow College of Business at Drexel UniversityUSOnline MBA64706$64,000990Yes
Lehigh UniversityUSLehigh University FLEX MBA Program19642$40,335940Yes
Macquarie Business SchoolAustraliaGlobal MBA2413047$1,37500-
MBA@NebraskaUSMBA@Nebraska341483$30,240920-
Open University Business SchoolUKMBA697121519$17,900710Yes
Pace UniversityUSExecutive MBA Hybrid108100No data 10030-
Politecnico di Milano School of ManagementItalyi-Flex1156232$32,00010020Yes
Rice University- Jones Graduate School of BusinessUSMBA@Rice5514712$109,930-11Yes
Robert Gordon UniversityUKMBA Oil and Gas Management and MBA132584$19,80097.34Yes
Southern Illinois University EdwardsvilleUSAccelerated Online MBA231661$17,787250Yes
University of Bradford School of ManagementUKMBA Distance Learning1412760$18,2961000Yes
University of Florida (Warrington)USOnline MBA3015512$55,340990-
University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of BusinessUSOnline MBA70467$89,4631007Yes
University of Massachusetts Amherst - Isenberg School of ManagementUSIsenberg Online MBA4024512$35,191980Yes
University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of ManagementUSGlobal Leadership MBA - Online155332$53,000900Yes
University of Washington Foster School of BusinessUSHybrid MBA157228$78,0001005-
Warwick Business SchoolUKWarwick MBA by Distance Learning10640975$33,9459112Yes
Washington State University: CarsonUSWashington State University, Carson College of Business Online MBA895103$33,685970Yes
William & Mary Raymond A. Mason School of BusinessUSOnline MBA141005$63,7001002Yes
Northeastern University: D'Amore-McKimUSOnline MBA54899$82,000940Yes

