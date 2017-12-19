FT Series

The new adventurers

Interviews with the world’s leading explorers, adventurers and endurance athletes

Everest twice in a week: the man who runs up mountains

Kilian Jornet’s feats are redefining the sports of climbing, skiing and ‘ultra’ running. On a rare visit to London, he talks to Adharanand Finn

Sarah Thomas: the woman who swam a century

Unnoticed and unfeted, a US swimmer is breaking the sport’s boundaries

Cyclist Mark Beaumont on tears, broken bones and making adventure pay

Still recovering from his record-breaking ride around the world, the cyclist joins Simon Usborne for a spin

Can Leo Houlding rewrite the rules of Antarctic exploration?

As he sets out for the world’s most remote mountain range, the climber hopes to pioneer a new era of polar adventure

Ed Stafford, 21st-century explorer

The Guinness World Record holder had planned to become a stockbroker but instead devoted himself to a life of adventure — no matter what the cost