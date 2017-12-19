FT Series The new adventurers Interviews with the world’s leading explorers, adventurers and endurance athletes Everest twice in a week: the man who runs up mountains Kilian Jornet’s feats are redefining the sports of climbing, skiing and ‘ultra’ running. On a rare visit to London, he talks to Adharanand Finn Friday, 30 June, 2017 Sarah Thomas: the woman who swam a century Unnoticed and unfeted, a US swimmer is breaking the sport’s boundaries Friday, 15 December, 2017 Cyclist Mark Beaumont on tears, broken bones and making adventure pay Still recovering from his record-breaking ride around the world, the cyclist joins Simon Usborne for a spin Friday, 24 November, 2017 Can Leo Houlding rewrite the rules of Antarctic exploration? As he sets out for the world’s most remote mountain range, the climber hopes to pioneer a new era of polar adventure Friday, 27 October, 2017 Ed Stafford, 21st-century explorer The Guinness World Record holder had planned to become a stockbroker but instead devoted himself to a life of adventure — no matter what the cost Friday, 22 September, 2017