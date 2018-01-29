Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

For how much did rapper Jay Z sell a stake in his Tidal streaming service? If you know the answer then pit your knowledge against fellow business school students in this year’s FT MBA Quiz*

The Financial Times is working with Alzheimer’s Research UK to raise money to help find a breakthrough for better treatments, understand the diseases that cause dementia and diagnose people earlier and more accurately.

Business school students can help by brushing up on FT stories and using their skills to raise money.

The MBA quiz takes place on Tuesday March 20 from 6pm at the FT’s London headquarters. Hosted by Andrew Hill, management editor, up to 12 teams of three to six students can test their knowledge of business, economics and global affairs.

There will also be time to network with fellow competitors over a glass of wine. Last year’s quiz saw joint winners Alliance Manchester Business School and Switzerland’s University of St Gallen finally break the run of Imperial College Business School, which had taken the title three years in a row.

The winning team’s business school is crowned by Andrew as the “smartest business school on the planet” and receives a free advertisement in the FT.

Who can enter The MBA quiz is for business schools worldwide (entry is limited to one team per business school) Entry fee £2,000 per school Team size Three to six members Venue The Financial Times, One Southwark Bridge, London SE1 9HL Date/time Tuesday March 20, 6pm-9pm To enter fill in this form For more information email mba.quiz@ft.com Deadline for entry March 13, 2018

*Jay Z sold his stake for $200m