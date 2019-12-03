FT Series House & Home Masterclasses Learn from the experts as they reveal their tips and sources for making your home beautiful © Lucy Ranson Luke Edward Hall gives a masterclass in maximalism Expert in the art of artful juxtaposition and controlled clutter shows how to pull off Instagram-friendly design Tuesday, 3 December, 2019 Shane Connolly’s lessons in autumnal floristry The royal florist harvests fruits and foliage to create a stylish and sustainable arrangement Tuesday, 3 December, 2019 Matilda Goad’s masterclass in flea-market chic Our writer spends a day with the interior designer to learn how to bag a vintage bargain for the home Tuesday, 3 December, 2019