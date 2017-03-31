Architecture

Manhole covers as markers of history, society — and space travel?

Such covers are a kind of street jewellery, little moments of craft in the endless grey membrane of asphalt and granite

by: Edwin Heathcote

As a child I used to suffer from a recurring dream. I would be walking down a familiar stretch of road in London when I somehow fell through a hole in the pavement. Although it didn’t seem to be particularly deep, it was dark down there and no one could hear me. I’m now not entirely sure if it was a manhole or one of those wooden trapdoors where beer is delivered to pub cellars but the memory has stayed with me and, although I’m not afraid of falling down a hole, there is a residual strange draw to the idea that there is an alternative, parallel city beneath the pavements. And that the cast-iron plates covering them are the doors to that underworld.

The Romans had manholes of course (they were obsessed with sewers), and they were surprisingly similar to our own. There is one in the Römermuseum in Vienna, chiselled from stone. It is rectangular and decorated with four almond-shaped openings to allow a tool to gain purchase and lift them up.

This is the end of your free article preview.

Want to continue reading?

Receive 4 weeks of unlimited Premium FT.com for just $1.00

After your trial period, keep your Premium access at $59.50 per month unless you cancel or change your subscription status before the trial period ends.

Sign up for $1.00 trial

View all subscription options

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.