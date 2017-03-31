Manhole covers as markers of history, society — and space travel?

As a child I used to suffer from a recurring dream. I would be walking down a familiar stretch of road in London when I somehow fell through a hole in the pavement. Although it didn’t seem to be particularly deep, it was dark down there and no one could hear me. I’m now not entirely sure if it was a manhole or one of those wooden trapdoors where beer is delivered to pub cellars but the memory has stayed with me and, although I’m not afraid of falling down a hole, there is a residual strange draw to the idea that there is an alternative, parallel city beneath the pavements. And that the cast-iron plates covering them are the doors to that underworld.

The Romans had manholes of course (they were obsessed with sewers), and they were surprisingly similar to our own. There is one in the Römermuseum in Vienna, chiselled from stone. It is rectangular and decorated with four almond-shaped openings to allow a tool to gain purchase and lift them up.