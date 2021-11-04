Applications for the next Maisie Hylton Fellowship will open in the summer of 2022 for a January 2023 intake.

This fellowship is aimed at aspiring production journalists from under-represented groups in the creative industries, in particular those of black heritage, who can demonstrate an interest in current affairs and financial news and are capable of working amid the pressures of a modern newsroom.

Maisie Hylton was a much-loved stalwart of the FT’s sub-editing desk, where she enjoyed a long and successful career. The Maisie Hylton Fellowship was established in her memory with the aim of promoting greater diversity at the FT, a cause close to Maisie’s heart. She joined the FT in 1998 and was valued by colleagues as much for her mentoring capabilities as she was for her sharp eye for detail and cool-headed professionalism in the face of deadlines.

Maisie was a production journalist who worked on crucial parts of the paper, including writing headlines and editing copy for the front page as well as designing newspaper pages. In her spare time, she supported various social causes and was a prolific community volunteer, serving on school panels and as a school governor.

Here is your chance to emulate Maisie’s successful career by launching yours within one of the world’s most respected international news organisations.

What you will learn

You will be embedded within the production/sub-editing teams to experience working on the newspaper and digital publishing

You will revise and enrich a range of print content, including page layouts and signing off print pages

You will have the opportunity to revise online content, including writing engaging headlines and picture captions to help drive traffic and attract readers on FT.com

In keeping with Maisie’s community spirit, the successful applicant will dedicate one day during their fellowship to volunteer for a local good cause

Knowledge, skills and experience