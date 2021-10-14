The FT free schools programme and the World Bank invites 16-19 year olds around the world to enter a blog writing competition on lessons from the pandemic on how to improve learning.

Students have until January 31 2022 to answer the question: “What insights from your experience during the Covid-19 pandemic do you think would improve learning? What should educators and policymakers do differently?”

Submissions should include a blog or essay of no more than 500 words. Photos, videos or visualisations to help support the story are optional. The winning entry will be published in the FT and the World Bank blog. See edited pieces from past winners here.

Entries will be judged by a panel of senior officials at the World Bank, the Financial Times and select partners. They will be looking for the most inventive ideas, high-quality writing and solutions to improve education outcomes beyond the pandemic.

Full details and the entry form are on the World Bank site here.

To find out about free access to the FT for schools anywhere in the world teaching students aged 16 to 19 years old, see details/registration here.