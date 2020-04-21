Maxine Kelly

For businesses in the Asia-Pacific region, as elsewhere, growth is a sore subject. The coronavirus pandemic has chilled economic activity and the IMF warned this month that the slowdown in the region will be worse than both the global financial crisis of 2008-09 and the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

However, the IMF sweetened its prognosis, pointing to how the Apac region’s underlying growth prospects, and its progress to date in containing the virus relative to other regions, could mean that it emerges from the crisis sooner than the US and Europe. This will be a welcome crumb of hope for Apac growth businesses, many of which will be fighting for survival over the coming months.

The FT’s ranking of 500 high-growth companies from the Apac region comes at an inauspicious time for businesses. While the data in the table below does not take into account the unfolding coronavirus crisis, it could help readers to identify those with the buffers to survive the fallout. Indeed, the most nimble and creative will approach the crisis as a catalyst for innovation and in the medium term could strengthen their positions in their respective markets.

The FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Asia-Pacific by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.

The sector with the biggest presence on the ranking is technology, with about a quarter of all the companies listed falling into this category. This is followed by industrial goods (7 per cent) and health (5 per cent).

India provided 140 of the companies on the list, more than any other country. But its best-performing cities by the number of companies ranked — four of which made it into the top 10 — fell short of the leaders Singapore (74), Tokyo (69) and Sydney (34).

The three fastest growing businesses on the list are an Australian insurance platform, a Hong Kong-based online lender and an Australian energy company — all of which have a 2015-18 CAGR above 350 per cent. Looking further down the top 20, a broad mix of sectors are represented, including financial services, transport and technology.

Many fast-growing companies are privately held and detailed financial information is not made public, so a ranking such as this can never claim to be complete. Some companies in the region did not want to reveal their revenue figures, or chose to not take part for other reasons.

Readers can use the toggles at the top of the table’s columns to filter by country, sector or revenue. The data can help investors to pinpoint where high-growth businesses have been thriving and can be used as part of wider research into which companies are likely to prove resilient over the next couple of years.

RankCompany LocationSectorAbsolute Revenue Growth Rate 2015-18 (%)CAGR 2015-18 (%)Revenue 2018 ($m)Revenue 2015 ($m)Number of employees 2018Founded
1Cover GeniusAustraliaInsurance20,746.5 492.9 64.190.32702012
2WeLabHong KongFintech14,448.2 425.9 313.662.168272013
3Next Business EnergyAustraliaEnergy9,599.3 359.5 53.020.57n/a2014
4SynagieSingaporeEcommerce8,380.1 339.3 11.780.131002014
5Choice EnergyAustraliaEnergy6,980.4 313.7 7.440.11n/a2013
6One 97 / PaytmIndiaFinancial Services6,890.7 311.9 464.346.98n/a2010
7Fabelio*IndonesiaRetail6,500.6 304.1 6.960.112092015
8Fave AsiaMalaysiaEcommerce6,292.2 299.8 97.801.532892015
9BioLeadersSouth KoreaPharmaceuticals5,722.5 287.6 77.291.26651999
10eCloudvalleyTaiwanTechnology5,416.6 280.7 136.202.301422013
11Market KurlySouth KoreaEcommerce5,213.3 275.9 141.092.512792014
12Independent ReserveAustraliaFintech4,926.4 269.1 6.690.14302013
13GoBOLT*IndiaTransport4,449.3 257.0 7.760.181882015
14BukalapakIndonesiaEcommerce4,393.2 255.5 20.290.475312010
15Saankhya LabsIndiaAerospace & Defence4,353.4 254.5 10.520.251052006
16KINTSouth KoreaEcommerce4,078.0 247.0 4.010.09302015
17OfBusiness*IndiaFinancial Services3,931.3 242.9 92.672.423872015
18Kanmu CLOJapanFintech3,920.8 242.6 6.720.15212011
19Sinanju TankersSingaporeTransport3,738.1 237.3 591.6414.832501992
20GrabSingaporeTechnology3,603.7 233.3 1,000.0027.0060002012
21ALOYSSouth KoreaTelecoms3,537.0 231.3 19.600.51272015
22Coda PaymentsSingaporeFintech3,423.5 227.8 28.550.81612015
23GeronimoAustraliaAdvertising3,298.9 223.9 6.340.19182015
24PaidyJapanFintech2,990.5 213.8 8.870.26932008
25ShoplineHong KongEcommerce2,845.0 208.8 11.780.401622013
26Privé TechnologiesHong KongFintech2,744.6 205.3 5.490.19452013
27CoevolveAustraliaTechnology2,441.4 194.0 2.890.12132014
28KC GroupSingaporeRetail2,417.5 193.1 17.820.68502013
29BR MetalsSingaporeWaste management & recycling2,175.6 183.4 34.461.46142014
30Roadbull LogisticsSingaporeTechnology2,166.0 183.0 3.380.141002015
31wadizSouth KoreaFintech2,097.4 180.1 4.520.191132012
32Tuatara StructuresNew ZealandConstruction2,060.5 178.5 7.540.36122014
33RxMx AustraliaAustraliaHealth1,965.8 174.4 10.520.53702013
34GlobalTixSingaporeTravel & Leisure1,950.0 173.7 27.701.30482013
35Red Dot Payment**SingaporeFintech1,891.2 171.0 6.130.30702011
36LakebaAustraliaTechnology1,866.0 169.9 11.620.61242013
37GameberrySouth KoreaAdvertising1,802.3 166.9 7.490.37242011
38Victory OfficesAustraliaSupport Services1,800.1 166.8 33.121.801072013
39CARDOCSouth KoreaSupport Services1,799.1 166.8 5.900.29402014
40Bossdom DigiinnovationTaiwanTechnology1,790.0 166.4 7.940.39n/a2014
41Crimson EducationNew ZealandEducation1,720.0 163.0 11.290.632132014
42and factoryJapanTechnology1,610.7 157.7 17.460.93652014
43KiMURAJapanConstruction1,564.9 155.3 25.931.4232011
44LogiNext SolutionsIndiaTechnology1,509.2 152.5 2.450.161952014
45The A Team Property GroupAustraliaProperty1,497.5 151.9 5.650.37302014
46S-Collection株式会社JapanTelecoms1,457.3 149.7 12.160.7112012
47JetSetGoIndiaTransport1,410.5 147.2 15.401.07572014
48Cynopsis SolutionsSingaporeTechnology1,337.7 143.2 2.270.15302014
49SunseapSingaporeEnergy1,314.2 141.8 34.152.321382015
50Metabologenomics*JapanHealth1,269.4 139.2 1.560.10112015
51PlexBioTaiwanHealth1,258.8 138.6 2.720.19n/a2009
52WantedlyJapanTechnology1,206.0 135.5 19.711.38912010
53toBe MarketingJapanSales & Marketing1,200.0 135.1 9.480.66892015
54Sqreem TechnologiesSingaporeTechnology1,197.4 135.0 1.800.13662010
55Blue WirelessSingaporeTelecoms1,170.3 133.3 1.690.13212015
56DailybeerSouth KoreaFood & Beverage1,154.8 132.4 7.730.58342014
57DROOTOOSingaporeTechnology1,150.0 132.1 1.840.14252013
58Misty Cove WineNew ZealandFood & Beverage1,142.4 131.6 17.071.4082015
59SpoliveSouth KoreaGames industry1,088.8 128.2 5.590.45262013
60Siyaram ImpexIndiaIndustrial Goods1,084.4 127.9 9.410.846102007
61BYJU'SIndiaEducation1,075.7 127.4 184.0516.4623002011
62Crowd Securities JapanJapanFinancial Services1,073.7 127.3 21.931.70212013
63Videonetics TechnologyIndiaTechnology1,068.9 127.0 7.560.68432008
64Kinara CapitalIndiaFinancial Services1,057.1 126.2 20.201.849602011
65Adactin GroupAustraliaTechnology1,042.7 125.2 12.501.131152011
66HyperconnectSouth KoreaTechnology1,010.6 123.1 93.898.001902014
67ArazaAustraliaTechnology987.0 121.5 24.942.383282013
68WatchaSouth KoreaMedia965.6 120.1 10.100.90552011
69XrefAustraliaTechnology950.5 119.0 4.980.49702010
70McMerhonsSingaporeTechnology900.0 115.4 1.100.11102007
71ixigoIndiaEcommerce882.7 114.2 16.281.741462006
72HappyFreshMalaysiaEcommerce880.2 114.0 4.550.45582014
73PushpayNew ZealandTechnology859.0 112.5 95.9010.003892011
74SkyfiiAustraliaTechnology857.7 112.4 5.020.54352012
75Lintes TechnologyTaiwanTechnology847.0 111.6 68.376.72n/a2011
76FurlencoIndiaEcommerce807.6 108.6 9.061.053502012
77ScalaJapanSupport Services794.6 107.6 116.9311.924631991
78BoxgreenSingaporeEcommerce791.1 107.3 1.320.14202014
79The Clinuvel GroupAustraliaPharmaceuticals775.3 106.1 17.962.12311999
80Immigration@SGSingaporeSupport Services768.9 105.6 1.320.15202014
81My Music TasteSouth KoreaMedia757.1 104.6 11.781.30412011
82HIVERYAustraliaTechnology756.2 104.6 3.390.41392015
83FlittoSouth KoreaSupport Services743.1 103.5 3.150.35402012
84Innovision FlexTechTaiwanTechnology736.6 103.0 10.891.21n/a2007
85W-ENDLESSJapanAdvertising729.9 102.5 9.411.03512014
86Blue Mark Confidence*JapanSales & Marketing717.8 101.5 2.960.33242015
87Truck Dealers AustraliaAustraliaAdvertising692.9 99.4 6.260.8242014
88The Edge PropertySingaporeProperty659.0 96.5 4.260.54822014
89CashrewardsAustraliaEcommerce637.2 94.6 8.411.18612014
90Car Next DoorAustraliaTransport630.0 94.0 9.201.30952013
91MITSUFUJIJapanTechnology625.6 93.6 2.580.32451979
92Ecozen SolutionsIndiaTechnology624.1 93.5 9.861.431632010
93CoAssetsSingaporeFintech614.1 92.6 4.280.58742013
94ZomatoIndiaEcommerce613.6 92.5 188.5827.7948752010
95BizomIndiaTechnology612.0 92.4 4.050.601322008
96LegalVisionAustraliaLaw603.0 91.6 8.771.291082014
97FloshipHong KongTransport600.0 91.3 7.151.03n/a2015
98Ready to EatNew ZealandFood & Beverage590.7 90.4 2.960.44322013
99Vectorite BiomedicalTaiwanChemicals589.7 90.3 6.740.91n/a2004
100Comsat SystemsIndiaAerospace & Defence586.0 90.0 4.170.641051982
101Real Estate InnovationJapanProperty584.9 89.9 37.855.04152010
102MiRXESSingaporeHealth582.9 89.7 1.730.24172014
103Pharmacore BiotechTaiwanPharmaceuticals582.5 89.7 6.990.95n/a2015
104Zhong Yang TechnologyTaiwanIndustrial Goods557.8 87.4 39.065.53n/a2013
105Real Co.JapanTravel & Leisure553.5 87.0 40.815.701302013
106OMINTERACTIVE*South KoreaSupport Services548.5 86.5 1.030.14182015
107Laundry-Estate*JapanProperty537.5 85.4 1.670.24102015
108Lumosa TherapeuticsTaiwanHealth536.4 85.3 1.980.29n/a2000
109NumberMallIndiaTechnology535.0 85.2 2.090.351042005
110RENOSYJapanProperty531.7 84.9 183.4526.482102013
111LeadSquaredIndiaTechnology531.2 84.8 4.860.811932011
112IndiQubeIndiaProperty530.8 84.8 14.312.393352015
113Origin Integrated StudiosMalaysiaHealth528.6 84.6 1.080.16162015
114Megaphone MarketingAustraliaAdvertising527.2 84.4 1.270.21192013
115SerosoftIndiaTechnology525.5 84.3 2.010.341152008
116GetCapitalAustraliaFinancial Services521.7 83.9 19.713.281192011
117Blazeclan TechnologiesIndiaTechnology514.4 83.2 10.051.722352010
118VostronetAustraliaTelecoms505.6 82.3 2.200.38122015
119yu-pi-esuJapanRetail497.3 81.4 24.973.81222007
120Catapult VenturesSingaporeFintech491.5 80.8 8.181.331672009
121MD BiomedicalTaiwanHealth485.6 80.2 2.990.47n/a2010
122KMT GroupAustraliaTechnology482.1 79.9 3.100.55222010
123SoundbrennerHong KongTechnology481.4 79.8 1.760.31202015
124Engage SquaredAustraliaTechnology476.8 79.3 4.420.79362014
125NealleJapanTechnology461.7 77.8 1.840.30102013
126Online Marketing GurusAustraliaSales & Marketing456.9 77.3 5.911.10372012
127ThenpandianIndiaIndustrial Goods456.1 77.2 6.991.32902004
128Align Group of CompaniesSingaporeManagement Consulting453.1 76.9 1.480.26152012
129Lithium Urban TechnologiesIndiaTransport451.9 76.7 6.721.282362014
130Japan Investment AdviserJapanFinancial Services442.7 75.7 138.7923.321452006
131SchbangIndiaSales & Marketing441.5 75.6 5.361.041932015
132FibergateJapanTelecoms432.1 74.6 49.648.511322000
133TripADealAustraliaTravel & Leisure428.9 74.2 78.2615.32952011
134Nova HealthNew ZealandHealth428.6 74.2 2.840.552332008
135MyRepublic GroupSingaporeTelecoms427.3 74.1 80.6514.723002011
136SOLUGATESouth KoreaTechnology424.0 73.7 2.000.36252014
137PKSHA TechnologyJapanTechnology414.0 72.6 13.702.43732012
138MachvisionTaiwanTechnology410.0 72.1 101.6418.563061998
139TVS NextIndiaTechnology397.7 70.7 3.920.833201994
140GNI GroupJapanPharmaceuticals393.9 70.3 45.748.453462001
141RicksoftJapanTechnology393.6 70.3 22.624.18722005
142AlgoltekTaiwanTechnology383.5 69.1 9.741.88n/a2010
143RS TechnologiesJapanIndustrial Goods382.1 68.9 232.2343.9311592010
144GROOVE.RJapanMedia379.9 68.7 2.080.40172009
145CVCheckAustraliaTechnology376.1 68.2 8.821.92532004
146Ecommerce EnablersSingaporeEcommerce375.4 68.1 14.162.872802014
147AkatsukiJapanGames industry372.5 67.8 256.3949.493142010
148Supple Tek IndustriesIndiaAgricultural Commodities370.8 67.6 859.13191.873672013
149SpacecubedAustraliaProperty368.4 67.3 3.800.84202012
150Fusion MicrofinanceIndiaFinancial Services363.8 66.8 73.5016.6643982010
151FOODNAMOOSouth KoreaFood & Beverage363.2 66.7 47.499.711042013
152AppscripIndiaTechnology360.3 66.3 1.590.361202012
153Landscape PlusAustraliaConstruction353.1 65.5 19.844.53902012
154SolarMaxxIndiaEnergy352.7 65.4 3.280.76902008
155ACSLJapanTechnology350.7 65.2 7.361.49392013
156Satellite OfficeAustraliaSupport Services350.5 65.2 12.032.766032013
157MEDIA DOJapanTechnology349.2 65.0 460.2993.453621999
158OneCare Medical GroupSingaporeHealth346.4 64.7 9.181.981302013
159Pragmatic ThinkingAustraliaManagement Consulting345.9 64.6 2.600.60152010
160AhrefsSingaporeTechnology339.0 63.7 33.297.58212012
161TOFFS TechnologiesSingaporeCyber Security339.0 63.7 6.371.40382014
162Vita Group (Plywood and Resin)SingaporeIndustrial Goods337.2 63.5 8.961.97102003
163CivtecNew ZealandTelecoms336.9 63.5 10.992.57592014
164A3Co.JapanSupport Services328.2 62.4 9.402.00252008
165Art Emperor Technology & CultureTaiwanSupport Services325.9 62.1 6.811.49n/a2009
166Vine DigitalAustraliaSales & Marketing321.9 61.6 2.130.52172015
167YNY TECHNOLOGYMalaysiaTechnology321.8 61.6 1.870.43391999
168Mobile Test 'n' CalAustraliaSupport Services321.2 61.5 4.621.14n/a2012
169Japan Project SolutionsJapanManagement Consulting319.1 61.2 3.130.68232013
170Dinner TwistAustraliaFood & Beverage314.3 60.6 3.870.97402012
171MynetJapanGames industry309.4 60.0 110.6024.646222006
172PolestarIndiaTechnology307.3 59.7 3.010.781642012
173One Stop WarehouseAustraliaEnergy307.3 59.7 224.9657.171282013
174Monstar LabJapanTechnology305.9 59.5 49.3611.099942006
175ecoPortalNew ZealandTechnology305.4 59.5 1.520.38232010
176MidlandsJapanAutomobiles300.0 58.7 3.650.83352014
177KOR Glass & AluminiumAustraliaConstruction298.4 58.5 1.840.48102014
178ZUUJapanFintech292.5 57.7 12.012.79562013
179TCITaiwanHealth292.3 57.7 264.5262.80n/a1980
180Delta InsuranceNew ZealandInsurance291.8 57.7 8.122.11322014
181The DrinkerySingaporeFood & Beverage289.5 57.3 2.150.53102014
182SHIFTJapanSupport Services289.0 57.3 116.6027.346572005
183RealizeJapanFinancial Services288.5 57.2 58.1213.64232005
184Octopus DeployAustraliaTechnology287.6 57.1 7.431.98442012
185Yishion SingaporeSingaporeRetail286.6 56.9 6.351.58652011
186SuppleAustraliaTechnology285.7 56.8 4.181.12432012
187Wow! MomoIndiaRestaurants281.7 56.3 17.244.7522002008
188KANMEDIASouth KoreaMedia279.6 56.0 2.180.54322008
189Terminal care Support InstituteJapanHealth278.7 55.9 14.353.454362010
190TranspireAustraliaTechnology278.4 55.8 5.091.39312010
191KitanotatsujinJapanEcommerce274.0 55.2 75.7618.471142002
192BluconnectionSingaporeFashion272.2 55.0 32.868.8392009
193Sing FuelsSingaporeTransport270.9 54.8 255.5468.89302012
194Bimage ConsultingSingaporeTechnology270.8 54.8 3.020.78242010
195SASMOSIndiaAerospace & Defence269.8 54.6 42.1411.987502007
196Tiger AnalyticsIndiaTechnology265.3 54.0 6.591.902092012
197BUZZNISouth KoreaEcommerce262.8 53.7 7.561.97532007
198TRL AsiaMalaysiaFood & Beverage261.3 53.4 5.641.50282012
199Solar NaturallyAustraliaEnergy260.1 53.3 23.346.711022011
200bitfanJapanTelecoms258.8 53.1 37.229.46772003
201IndianMoney.comIndiaFinancial Services257.8 53.0 3.721.095802008
202Chuang Yi BiotechTaiwanHealth256.1 52.7 10.992.87n/a2011
203SWAN COMMUNICATIONSouth KoreaAdvertising255.3 52.6 4.641.24112012
204GIFT.incJapanRestaurants255.2 52.6 60.5615.552212009
205New AimAustraliaRetail251.6 52.1 126.6637.291032005
206SequretekIndiaCyber Security238.3 50.1 2.530.793202013
207Over the WireAustraliaTelecoms237.1 49.9 56.0817.221702005
208NiometricsSingaporeTechnology236.0 49.8 18.725.361052009
209Regen PowerAustraliaEnergy234.7 49.6 11.993.71112003
210DE AdvertisingAustraliaAdvertising233.4 49.4 2.240.6982009
211LayonIndiaIndustrial Goods232.0 49.2 15.334.8652006
212LendiAustraliaFintech228.7 48.7 17.745.592952013
213Renew ITAustraliaTechnology228.6 48.7 6.482.04452008
214Office24by7IndiaSales & Marketing228.5 48.6 1.770.57602012
215FoodLine.sgSingaporeEcommerce225.4 48.2 2.100.62172013
216Zifo RnD SolutionIndiaTechnology225.4 48.2 20.016.484582008
216XoxodayIndiaTechnology223.3 47.9 15.375.001632012
217Loadstar Capital K.K.JapanFintech223.2 47.9 88.1424.87502012
218Anand JewelsIndiaPersonal & Household Goods220.9 47.5 43.5714.281152008
219TOBCOAustraliaConstruction219.0 47.2 16.335.301002012
220Center LaboratoriesTaiwanPharmaceuticals218.7 47.2 707.10206.61n/a1959
221Rewind NetworksSingaporeMedia218.5 47.1 4.561.43122012
222E-GuardianJapanCyber Security216.3 46.8 9.472.7312411998
223ELMO SoftwareAustraliaTechnology215.8 46.7 30.029.842772002
224eMarket ExpertsAustraliaAdvertising212.1 46.1 1.780.59172014
225Geosat Aerospace & TechnologyTaiwanTechnology210.2 45.8 11.873.56n/a2004
226ZillTek TechnologyTaiwanTechnology208.0 45.5 36.0310.89n/a2005
227NewretailTaiwanRetail206.8 45.3 32.029.72n/a1994
228Nuffield Dental HoldingsSingaporeHealth206.1 45.2 6.462.03652014
229Square YardsIndiaProperty205.6 45.1 31.6110.8825002014
230Brilliant PolymersIndiaChemicals205.4 45.1 42.8414.75782011
231Australian Cultural Heritage ManagementAustraliaSupport Services204.4 44.9 2.350.80n/a2007
232NightingaleIndiaFinancial Services202.8 44.7 2.430.841361987
233Oasis Centre For Reproductive MedicineIndiaHealth199.5 44.1 7.512.642372009
234ENRISE*JapanTechnology198.9 44.1 7.602.321902012
235Soda VisionSingaporeTechnology198.5 44.0 4.151.34132011
236MindChamps PreSchoolSingaporeEducation197.1 43.8 27.138.792442008
237FlexikitchAustraliaFinancial Services196.9 43.7 3.521.23102013
238BRIDGEi2i Analytics SolutionsIndiaSales & Marketing196.0 43.6 10.633.784002011
239NephroPlusIndiaHealth192.8 43.1 26.119.3725892009
240Core Concept TechnologiesJapanTechnology192.1 43.0 30.739.591402009
241Preschool EquipmentAustraliaRetail191.0 42.8 2.911.0381992
242M. V. Shoe CareIndiaFashion & Beauty190.0 42.6 3.411.24752008
243Excelliance MOSTaiwanIndustrial Goods190.0 42.6 47.9015.38n/a2008
244Silicon OptronicsTaiwanTechnology189.6 42.5 66.4521.37482004
245Easy SignsAustraliaEcommerce189.1 42.5 11.143.99692006
246Apparent CommunicationsAustraliaSales & Marketing188.5 42.4 9.693.48n/a2008
247A-Plus Automation (S)SingaporeIndustrial Goods187.7 42.2 12.384.14142010
248Zoi HospitalsIndiaHealth186.3 42.0 3.441.261692011
249TESSouth KoreaTechnology186.1 42.0 257.8085.323102002
250XcelomHong KongHealth184.9 41.8 10.423.69422013
251Bengo4JapanTechnology181.1 41.1 28.559.261902005
252Adept HealthSingaporeHealth180.3 41.0 2.510.86362012
253Fork MediaIndiaAdvertising179.2 40.8 13.124.941782013
254Promocollection/Crowd MarketAustraliaAdvertising178.5 40.7 5.762.14222011
255AtraeJapanTechnology175.5 40.2 21.026.96432003
256Dbind Wire ProductsIndiaIndustrial Goods175.4 40.2 1.870.71252013
257Suresoft TechnologiesSouth KoreaTechnology174.9 40.1 19.866.842372002
258ChemcruxIndiaChemicals174.8 40.1 7.943.04641996
259EirGenixTaiwanHealth174.6 40.0 9.223.13n/a2012
260NEW URBAN PROJECTJapanProperty174.3 40.0 44.2214.70132010
261URBAN digital marketingSouth KoreaAdvertising171.9 39.6 6.612.30482011
262Shizen EnergyJapanEnergy171.9 39.6 40.2213.49802011
263Nimbus Marine ServicesSingaporeSupport Services171.1 39.4 1.720.6132011
264Global StonesIndiaConstruction168.9 39.1 19.737.722212004
265Adept PowerIndiaConstruction168.5 39.0 4.291.68142007
266Snowdome FoundationAustraliaHealth167.9 38.9 3.711.4362010
267XeroNew ZealandTechnology166.9 38.7 370.85141.7020212006
268GEX VenturesSingaporeProperty166.5 38.6 3.551.28302014
269onestarJapanAdvertising166.1 38.6 77.4926.561432008
270MainStream Group HoldingsAustraliaAgricultural Commodities165.4 38.4 35.2513.75n/a2015
271Venn IT SolutionsAustraliaSupport Services164.0 38.2 4.401.72122015
272NousoukenJapanAgricultural Commodities161.3 37.7 21.067.35992007
273PeptiDreamJapanPharmaceuticals159.7 37.5 58.5820.57832006
274Starview InternationalSingaporeTechnology158.5 37.2 9.473.53152010
275WisrAustraliaFintech157.5 37.1 2.140.86502006
276Mackay GoodwinAustraliaFinancial Services152.9 36.2 4.621.89352004
277GlobalSpaceIndiaTechnology152.4 36.2 5.622.341102010
278MukkaIndiaAgricultural Commodities151.5 36.0 58.5324.471802010
279Banka BioLooIndiaWaste management & recycling148.3 35.4 5.092.153502012
280DatasectionJapanSales & Marketing147.4 35.2 9.923.66672000
281DynaconsIndiaTechnology144.6 34.7 43.6418.7610581995
282Sunfun InfoTaiwanSupport Services143.0 34.4 27.117.40n/a2002
283SurajIndiaProperty142.5 34.3 8.193.551031986
284Albatron TechnologyTaiwanTechnology141.7 34.2 125.9148.51n/a1984
285GramenerIndiaTechnology140.2 33.9 3.401.491572010
286DigivizerAustraliaTechnology139.8 33.9 3.481.50492010
287RedHill EducationAustraliaEducation139.5 33.8 38.4716.634402010
288GKESingaporeIndustrial Goods139.3 33.8 64.7726.0410891995
289Asmedia TechnologyTaiwanIndustrial Goods139.3 33.8 121.5847.32n/a2004
290Hustle & BustleNew ZealandSales & Marketing139.2 33.7 2.010.86152013
291MADE IN HEAVENSouth KoreaTechnology138.9 33.7 9.343.70542007
292AteamJapanTechnology138.0 33.5 343.38131.579552000
293Sen Yue HoldingsSingaporeWaste management & recycling136.7 33.3 176.7771.857002001
294OrbitRemitNew ZealandFintech134.4 32.8 6.542.85422008
295MlionSingaporeIndustrial Goods134.2 32.8 64.2127.42122011
296World Class ServicesIndiaSupport Services133.2 32.6 35.5816.04148422011
297Global Coffee ResourcesMalaysiaFood & Beverage132.6 32.5 2.841.17312012
298Brogent TechnologiesTaiwanTechnology132.1 32.4 53.4821.461562001
300Yellow OctopusAustraliaRetail128.7 31.8 2.150.9782013
301MSGPIndiaWaste management & recycling127.8 31.6 1.850.851302007
302Ishan GroupIndiaTelecoms127.7 31.6 7.233.343592007
303NUBELLE 누벨르South KoreaSales & Marketing127.6 31.5 10.704.45652013
304Athena InfonomicsIndiaManagement Consulting127.2 31.5 2.151.00292010
305Cosmo ElectronicsTaiwanIndustrial Goods127.1 31.5 85.8035.18n/a1981
306Liquid StateAustraliaTechnology126.7 31.4 1.260.57182011
307NearmapAustraliaTechnology126.7 31.4 37.7317.231902008
308Manglam AgrotechIndiaAgricultural Commodities125.5 31.1 8.724.07492008
309istyleJapanAdvertising125.4 31.1 293.43118.7111751999
310Mint DesignNew ZealandSales & Marketing123.5 30.7 1.140.5292010
311RedbubbleAustraliaEcommerce123.5 30.7 181.0883.882852006
312Lib WorkJapanConstruction121.8 30.4 60.1324.721301997
313Ava GroupAustraliaTechnology120.1 30.1 22.2710.47851994
314DreamzTech SolutionsIndiaTechnology119.4 30.0 1.600.771512010
315Aspeed TechnologyTaiwanTechnology118.7 29.8 70.3229.94n/a2004
316GinesysIndiaTechnology118.5 29.8 4.222.031252006
317Kamakura ShinshoJapanSupport Services118.2 29.7 22.829.541211984
318Visual DomainAustraliaMedia118.0 29.7 6.443.06902009
319UtechzoneTaiwanTechnology117.2 29.5 101.7743.63n/a1992
320G-AsiaPacific**MalaysiaTechnology115.6 29.2 4.762.21242008
321NatureWise Biotech & MedicalsTaiwanPharmaceuticals115.2 29.1 3.541.53n/a2000
322izmoIndiaSales & Marketing114.9 29.0 13.246.482661995
323Geolocation TechnologyJapanTechnology114.3 28.9 4.912.09322000
324Manjushree Technopack**IndiaIndustrial Goods114.2 28.9 156.3176.7234981987
325InspiredgeIndiaTechnology113.5 28.8 2.661.312602012
326Agora ConsultingAustraliaManagement Consulting113.4 28.7 1.800.87102015
327Proof & Company SpiritsSingaporeFood & Beverage113.4 28.7 12.735.74752012
328Press Metal GroupMalaysiaIndustrial Goods112.2 28.5 2,218.681,003.8758921986
329TBI Motion TechnologyTaiwanTechnology111.0 28.3 111.6349.20n/a1986
330Forest EssentialsIndiaFashion & Beauty110.8 28.2 32.2916.116272003
331Globus InfocomIndiaTechnology110.1 28.1 12.686.351742001
332IntegraIndiaTechnology109.7 28.0 45.3222.732401982
333Park SystemsSouth KoreaIndustrial Goods109.1 27.9 37.5517.001901997
334ActspandSingaporeFood & Beverage107.8 27.6 1.320.61192005
335HimadriIndiaChemicals106.4 27.3 341.36173.869321987
336Ocean AlexanderTaiwanTravel & Leisure106.1 27.3 129.3358.446421978
337JAC RecruitmentJapanSupport Services105.9 27.2 210.2293.103891988
338Athena TradewindsIndiaAgricultural Commodities103.1 26.6 66.9334.65192010
339OKWAVEJapanTechnology103.0 26.6 44.5920.041581999
340Margdarshak Financial ServicesIndiaFinancial Services102.5 26.5 8.304.317981996
341Shinoken GroupJapanFinancial Services102.3 26.5 1,015.27457.757481990
3429SplayTaiwanGames industry102.0 26.4 56.1925.911622013
343ESCOSingaporeTechnology101.9 26.4 20.559.79511989
344pH4IndiaRestaurants101.6 26.3 8.134.244112009
345Ramkrishna ForgingsIndiaIndustrial Goods101.4 26.3 259.56135.5217491981
346Mercuria InvestmentJapanFinancial Services101.3 26.3 37.5717.02552005
347HotglueAustraliaAdvertising101.2 26.3 3.141.61132010
348Tuflite PolymersIndiaConstruction100.7 26.1 12.636.62551998
349R C Plasto Tanks & PipesIndiaIndustrial Goods100.0 26.0 56.1729.537762010
350Wealth ManagementJapanProperty99.0 25.8 2.741.301141999
351ShivalikIndiaIndustrial Goods99.0 25.8 27.7314.653121984
352HopeJapanSupport Services98.7 25.7 20.689.491692005
353Sankalp RecreationIndiaRestaurants98.7 25.7 7.924.192781980
354Paramount CommunicationsIndiaIndustrial Goods98.6 25.7 88.2846.742891994
355SMJ TERATAIMalaysiaFintech98.0 25.6 6.493.152362006
356EFRACIndiaFood & Beverage97.7 25.5 2.021.071402012
357GenieeJapanTechnology97.3 25.4 126.7158.581642010
358BlueScaleAustraliaManagement Consulting96.7 25.3 1.921.01222010
359Decision Science AgencySingaporeTechnology93.7 24.7 4.182.08492013
360Affle HoldingsSingaporeAdvertising93.0 24.5 25.9112.921872005
361Prem MotorsIndiaAutomobiles92.7 24.4 283.87154.9143691990
362Nihon M&A CenterJapanManagement Consulting92.6 24.4 259.43122.844511991
363Tokyo ElectronJapanTechnology92.5 24.4 11,650.615,518.87119461963
364Social PlaygroundAustraliaSales & Marketing90.9 24.0 1.570.85102013
365JaisinghIndiaAutomobiles90.2 23.9 23.1912.82352010
366Chunghwa PrecisionTaiwanTechnology90.1 23.9 107.1052.489562005
367Sheetal Ice CreamIndiaFood & Beverage89.3 23.7 34.0718.9210002001
368Samrat GroupIndiaFinancial Services89.3 23.7 127.0070.541292012
369Hartalega HoldingsMalaysiaHealth88.7 23.6 684.05348.1077001988
370SOBHAIndiaConstruction87.1 23.2 505.08283.7635551995
371ASTISingaporeConstruction86.6 23.1 11.696.03301998
372VirinchiIndiaTechnology86.5 23.1 58.4932.9814501990
373Supreme Components InternationalSingaporeTechnology84.9 22.7 18.269.88322001
374QburstIndiaTechnology84.5 22.7 32.2518.3812652004
375Birla CableIndiaTelecoms83.9 22.5 72.1741.262841992
376WeizmannIndiaFashion & Beauty83.5 22.4 15.048.623111985
377PAPYLESSJapanEcommerce83.3 22.4 174.6586.881031995
378Jet FreightIndiaTransport83.2 22.4 48.4927.831442006
379Shree Cement*IndiaConstruction83.1 22.3 1,642.13943.1962991979
380FindatruckloadNew ZealandTransport82.3 22.2 6.903.86132009
381BansalIndiaFinancial Services81.1 21.9 4.552.641051988
382iForte IntelligenceMalaysiaSupport Services80.5 21.7 5.422.89162007
383CoastalIndiaFood & Beverage80.3 21.7 67.3039.256141981
384SuprajitIndiaAutomobiles80.0 21.7 152.0788.8115401985
385Kettering Professional ServicesAustraliaTechnology79.1 21.4 1.660.9662005
386PrycePhilippinesChemicals77.9 21.2 195.71123.0222451989
387SircaIndiaChemicals77.7 21.1 18.0110.662002006
388CELLTRION HEALTHCARESouth KoreaPharmaceuticals77.3 21.0 640.75342.142461999
389BaaniIndiaFood & Beverage77.3 21.0 51.1530.332032014
390KrishiIndiaAgricultural Commodities76.9 20.9 139.9683.194752013
391KulodayIndiaPersonal & Household Goods74.4 20.4 33.5420.223551995
392Khaitan InternationalSingaporeAgricultural Commodities73.7 20.2 71.9741.4261985
393AsiaPayHong KongFintech72.9 20.0 15.288.931622000
394United & CollectiveJapanFood & Beverage72.6 19.9 66.4835.141972000
395WHITEPLUSJapanSupport Services71.8 19.8 18.589.86522009
396Hi-Tech GroupIndiaIndustrial Goods71.5 19.7 13.558.31611988
397Agrocorp InternationalSingaporeAgricultural Commodities70.4 19.4 3,295.001,934.00881990
398Mobile FactoryJapanGames industry70.1 19.4 27.1414.55752001
399VMS IndustriesIndiaWaste management & recycling69.8 19.3 25.8716.02401991
400Macro KioskMalaysiaTechnology69.6 19.3 60.7334.382552000
401The Missing LinkAustraliaCyber Security69.5 19.2 13.768.40542013
402Singhal SinteredIndiaAutomobiles69.5 19.2 2.751.71742011
403Rolling Arrays ConsultingSingaporeTechnology69.0 19.1 5.092.9072009
404BrinnoTaiwanTechnology68.7 19.0 16.599.16562003
405AKP FerroCastIndiaIndustrial Goods68.6 19.0 18.2311.373502007
406Fineotex ChemicalIndiaChemicals67.7 18.8 26.1916.421151979
407Milk MantraIndiaFood & Beverage66.7 18.6 29.2318.4411322009
408VentraIP AustraliaAustraliaTechnology66.5 18.5 11.347.05572010
409EnvironIndiaChemicals65.6 18.3 21.2812.85462001
410TEMAIRAZUJapanTechnology65.5 18.3 10.135.58352003
411Dr.AltheaSouth KoreaBeauty65.0 18.2 9.905.68452014
412KESJapanConstruction65.0 18.2 1.480.8252014
413Buildmet FibresIndiaIndustrial Goods64.7 18.1 26.0816.6511001999
414EOS FurnitureSingaporeRetail63.5 17.8 3.141.84142012
415Premier PolyfilmIndiaIndustrial Goods63.4 17.8 24.8315.984321992
416Koh YoungSouth KoreaIndustrial Goods63.3 17.8 213.92124.065592002
417Dream IncubatorJapanManagement Consulting63.1 17.7 188.72105.496302000
418FutureWorksIndiaMedia63.1 17.7 6.053.902002007
419Century Pacific FoodPhilippinesFood & Beverage62.4 17.5 721.76497.0121112013
420SMS CO.JapanSupport Services61.7 17.4 281.07158.5124382003
421EnviropacificAustraliaWaste management & recycling61.7 17.4 133.3185.362752001
422HakutenJapanSales & Marketing61.3 17.3 109.5361.923281970
423BorosilIndiaIndustrial Goods61.0 17.2 51.3533.522451962
424LINKBALJapanEcommerce60.8 17.2 25.2414.31862011
425Capital NumbersIndiaTechnology60.8 17.1 3.372.202052012
426COMTUREJapanTechnology59.2 16.8 164.7094.3411801985
427AdwinSouth KoreaBeauty59.1 16.7 45.1726.88421999
428HameeJapanEcommerce58.5 16.6 93.9154.042851998
429UB (United Bansal) FoodsIndiaAgricultural Commodities58.3 16.6 36.4224.18472009
430Rani Kothi GroupIndiaTravel & Leisure57.7 16.4 1.791.191302009
431Tri Chemical Laboratories JapanChemicals57.2 16.3 71.0241.201481978
432Arova SingaporeSingaporeIndustrial Goods56.5 16.1 4.732.90282012
433InfoBeansIndiaTechnology56.4 16.1 16.6011.167622000
4348common (Expense8)AustraliaFintech56.4 16.1 1.841.22201991
435SVG FashionIndiaFashion & Beauty55.6 15.9 31.7121.429151994
436RareJobJapanEducation54.0 15.5 33.1719.641162007
437Macroperi EngineeringMalaysiaSupport Services53.6 15.4 1.220.7752009
438Highland FoodsSouth KoreaAgricultural Commodities53.1 15.3 384.51237.73581999
439EnrichIndiaFashion & Beauty53.0 15.2 27.2118.7021791997
440MAS Solar SystemsIndiaEnergy51.8 14.9 1.961.361502010
441Pearl DistilleryIndiaFood & Beverage51.7 14.9 124.5186.322571973
442COMBI-PACKMalaysiaIndustrial Goods51.5 14.9 24.3915.452802007
443ENVICESouth KoreaWaste management & recycling51.5 14.8 30.3418.97712007
444Bumitama AgriSingaporeAgricultural Commodities51.2 14.8 582.54401.0341732005
445KMC InternationalTaiwanIndustrial Goods49.9 14.4 165.17102.6518631977
446QXY ResourcesSingaporeConstruction49.4 14.3 28.1718.141092004
447H.A.M. CreationsSingaporeSupport Services48.5 14.1 4.202.72482006
448AtishayIndiaTechnology47.5 13.8 3.742.671302000
449DEL Trade InternationalIndiaPharmaceuticals47.2 13.8 33.5723.98252010
450WISEnutSouth KoreaTechnology46.9 13.7 22.4814.492182000
451GMO InternetJapanTechnology46.6 13.6 1,687.811,050.1457671991
452Seagull PharmaIndiaPharmaceuticals46.4 13.5 7.065.073621984
453Shemaroo EntertainmentIndiaMedia46.3 13.5 222.11159.664922005
454Digital ArtsJapanCyber Security46.0 13.5 53.2433.252071995
455AnkurIndiaPersonal & Household Goods45.9 13.4 4.112.971901999
456AmoliIndiaPharmaceuticals45.5 13.3 66.4948.068981991
457Puregold Price ClubPhilippinesRetail45.0 13.2 2,684.662,070.5368991998
458Shakey's Pizza Asia VenturesPhilippinesRestaurants44.5 13.1 144.38111.7517031975
459Ace EximSingaporeIndustrial Goods44.5 13.1 131.3390.8852007
460Tulsi TeaIndiaFood & Beverage44.4 13.0 14.9410.881082011
461ElanproIndiaIndustrial Goods44.0 12.9 20.9215.27692009
462Teo HoldingsSingaporeFashion43.9 12.9 111.5174.54492000
463PalvisionSingaporeTechnology43.2 12.7 1.160.78191989
464Select MetalsSingaporeWaste management & recycling43.1 12.7 52.3936.60112013
465InnityMalaysiaMedia42.1 12.4 25.8717.482831999
466ASAHI INTECCJapanHealth41.9 12.4 456.86293.6169981976
467Benjamin Barker AustSingaporeRetail41.3 12.2 8.345.68662009
468petgoJapanEcommerce41.3 12.2 72.9447.07462004
469ABISTJapanTechnology41.0 12.1 79.8551.6610972006
470SigmaxyzJapanManagement Consulting40.2 11.9 121.4979.034942008
471UG HealthcareMalaysiaHealth40.0 11.9 57.3039.378191988
472CupidIndiaPersonal & Household Goods40.0 11.9 12.639.491101993
473Forest InteractiveMalaysiaTechnology39.8 11.8 5.824.00882002
474i-Sprint InnovationsSingaporeTechnology39.8 11.8 19.4913.421822000
475BancoIndiaIndustrial Goods38.9 11.6 44.2733.515571967
476Gandhi Special TubesIndiaIndustrial Goods38.7 11.5 18.7714.23621985
477AMN LifeIndiaPharmaceuticals38.7 11.5 2.131.62422003
478Ceinsys TechIndiaTechnology38.6 11.5 24.9118.8914981998
479Matrimony.comIndiaEcommerce37.4 11.2 50.3038.4943792001
480PANKOSouth KoreaFashion36.8 11.0 299.92207.53166481984
481MahatiIndiaEnergy36.4 10.9 2.882.22602007
482Info-Tech Systems IntegratorsSingaporeTechnology36.4 10.9 5.844.12702006
483PKWA Law PracticeSingaporeLaw35.6 10.7 11.548.191302004
484CYBERDYNEJapanHealth35.1 10.5 15.5810.51842004
485Adroit OverseasSingaporeAgricultural Commodities34.4 10.4 71.4253.13212010
486Watson EP IndustriesSingaporeIndustrial Goods34.4 10.4 35.7125.56881980
487JK PaperIndiaIndustrial Goods33.5 10.1 464.57365.8024411960
488NEXONJapanGames industry33.4 10.1 2,312.561,581.5064412002
489Adtech SystemsIndiaTechnology33.3 10.0 8.236.501201990
490AFT PharmaceuticalsNew ZealandPharmaceuticals33.0 10.0 57.1143.80881997
491Haw ParSingaporeHealth33.0 10.0 174.57126.305951969
492Lac Medical SuppliesMalaysiaHealth32.6 9.9 7.445.39352003
493RubfilaIndiaIndustrial Goods32.4 9.8 30.7124.392881993
494HUNETSouth KoreaEducation32.1 9.7 33.0223.673111999
495Data Connect TechnologiesSingaporeTechnology31.5 9.6 2.962.17332003
496SALES ROBOTICSJapanSupport Services29.4 9.0 11.708.25892004
497UflexIndiaIndustrial Goods29.0 8.9 1,145.72933.5681161988
498DIGITAL HEARTSJapanTechnology28.3 8.7 175.50124.788622013
499SHANONJapanTechnology27.7 8.5 16.4311.731522000
500Eram Scientific SolutionsIndiaWaste management & recycling27.4 8.4 4.413.641562008

* Companies marked with an asterisk had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2015 financial year, but still passed $100,000 revenue.

** Companies marked with a double asterisk have been acquired since the end of the relevant timeframe.

Methodology

The FT Asia-Pacific’s High Growth Companies 2020 is a list of 500 companies in the Asia-Pacific region that have achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenues between 2015 and 2018. The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

Through research in company databases and other public sources, Statista has identified tens of thousands of companies in the Asia-Pacific region as potential candidates for the ranking. These businesses were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone.

The project was also advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. In addition, Statista researched exchange-listed high profile companies from Taiwan to make the list more comprehensive.

Criteria for inclusion

To be included in the list of fast-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region, a company had to meet the following criteria:

— Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2015 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31 2015)

— Revenue of at least $1m generated in 2018 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31 2018)

— The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind)

— Be headquartered in one of 11 territories in Asia-Pacific listed below

— The revenue growth between 2015 and 2018 was primarily organic (ie “internally” generated)

All companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Calculation of growth rates

The calculation of growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in their respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking the revenues were converted into US dollars. The exchange rates of December 31 2015 and 2018, respectively, were used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:

((revenue2018 / revenue2015 )^(1/3)) - 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2013 and 2016 was calculated as follows:

(revenue2018 / revenue2015 ) - 1 = Growth rate

Evaluation and quality assurance

All data reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfil the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.

The minimum average growth rate required to be included in the ranking this year was 8.3 per cent.

