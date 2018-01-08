FT Series Grammar rules Want to learn how to write clearly and correctly? Find out how to avoid common mistakes Please don’t say ‘Between you and I’ It is easy to steer clear of hypercorrection once you know how Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 Which is right: Manchester United rule — or rules? English grammar is inconsistent Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 The rules for clear, effective business writing Attention spans are short, so choose your language carefully Thursday, 12 October, 2017 Orwell was not always right about the passive voice Good writing requires subtle interpretation of the rules Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 Reader letters ‘beg questions’ on language As the meaning of terms evolve, should we offend the linguistic purists? Wednesday, 2 November, 2016 The punctuation mistake experts abhor British Airways, KPMG and Lib Dems employ the ‘comma splice’ Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 More from this Series Missing Oxford comma shows why writing skills matter Social media and short messages do not protect us from misunderstandings Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 Employers can help in the grammar war Those who do not understand a language’s structure do not know the rules they break Wednesday, 18 September, 2013 A moderate pedant’s grammar manifesto Children need to learn grammar to teach them the language for work Wednesday, 15 May, 2013 Grammar is a vital tool for any executive Knowledge of how the language is put together helps with getting your point across Wednesday, 1 May, 2013