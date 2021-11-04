Applications for the next Paul McClean graduate trainee programme will open in December 2021 for a September 2022 intake.

The scheme is named after Paul McClean, a gifted journalist who produced groundbreaking work during his two years as an FT trainee. Sadly, Paul passed away in September 2017.

We are looking for talented, driven individuals like Paul, who want to develop an FT career in financial journalism and global affairs. People who are curious about the world, strongly committed to serious journalism and enjoy the thrill of nailing a good story.

Alumni of this highly competitive scheme, which is now in its 36th year, are well represented among senior staff at the FT and other news organisations around the world.

All applicants must demonstrate that they can cope with the pressure of working in a fast-paced news organisation, including assignments abroad. We are looking for self-starters who are committed to very high standards of journalism, have a keen interest in business and global affairs and have an international mindset. Strong writing ability is vital. Applicants should be excited about getting scoops and telling stories across all formats.

Language skills, in addition to fluent spoken and written English, are an advantage, as are data journalism skills and the ability to understand different cultures.

The Paul McClean graduate trainee programme is not an internship or a fellowship, it is a full-time contract as a trainee Financial Times journalist.