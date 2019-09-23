FT Series The Company of the Future: Profit and Purpose Can the predominant corporate model be challenged by companies that combine profit with purpose? © FT montage/Dreamstime The limits of the pursuit of profit FT Series: Many companies are trying to define a broader purpose for their business but the exercise is fraught with risks Monday, 23 September, 2019 What the company of the future will look like Andrew Hill on how CEOs will have to balance corporate purpose with shareholder value Monday, 23 September, 2019