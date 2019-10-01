Thank you for your help!

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

The Financial Times presents the Americas’ FT 1000, a ranking and special report on the fastest growing companies in north, central and south America, to be published in April 2020.

This will be the first time that the FT, in partnership with Statista, will seek to identify the Americas’ 1,000 companies with the strongest growth between the years 2015 and 2018. Innovative and fast-growing companies are the driving force of the international economy; they generate jobs and sustain market competitiveness.

The special report, appearing both within a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on ft.com, will publish highlights of the FT 1000 list as well as articles by FT correspondents on trends highlighted by the research.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward on this website.

Why should my company participate?

New business opportunities: Inclusion in the Americas’ FT 1000 will be a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers and investors worldwide.

Reputation: Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being included in the FT 1000 ranking will increase awareness of you as an employer and of your potential.

Effective media coverage: The special report will appear both within a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. While the full ranking will be published online, FT reporters will focus on particularly interesting companies, sectors and trends highlighted by the list.

Employer branding: All companies that make it into the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes upon payment of a licence fee.Your company will still be able to communicate its inclusion in the list, free of charge.

Access to more than 1m facts: All applicants that provide data on their sales will receive a free two-week Statista Corporate Test-Account — irrespective of whether they end up among the top 1,000 companies.

Who is eligible?

Eligible to participate are all companies from the following 20 countries:

Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela

In order to be included in the ranking your company must meet these criteria:

Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2015¹

Revenue of at least $1.5m generated in 2018¹

Be independent (No subsidiary or branch office of any kind)

Be headquartered in one of 20 countries in the Americas listed above

¹Countries that do not use the dollar to express revenues should provide average local currency value equivalent over the course of the relevant fiscal year