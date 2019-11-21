FT Appeal for ZSL

Donate



Across the world, wild animals are under threat as never before. We’re facing the extinction of some of our most unique species through the destruction of their habitats and by organised poaching. This illegal wildlife trade — worth up to £23bn a year — also threatens and marginalises the people living alongside endangered animals. The Zoological Society of London, a science-based international conservation charity, combats poaching in more than 50 countries, and empowers communities to stop wild animals going extinct.



Please help us support this urgent work: until December 31, whatever you donate will also be doubled by a UK government fund-matching scheme.



