FT Appeal for ZSL

Donate

Across the world, wild animals are under threat as never before. We’re facing the extinction of some of our most unique species through the destruction of their habitats and by organised poaching. This illegal wildlife trade — worth up to £23bn a year — also threatens and marginalises the people living alongside endangered animals. The Zoological Society of London, a science-based international conservation charity, combats poaching in more than 50 countries, and empowers communities to stop wild animals going extinct.

Please help us support this urgent work: until December 31, whatever you donate will also be doubled by a UK government fund-matching scheme.

FT Seasonal Appeal: Zoological Society of London

Help the international conservation charity protect animals and fight the illegal wildlife trade

Extinction crisis: how can we end the illegal wildlife trade?

From snow leopards to Gobi bears, some of Mongolia’s rarest species are being sold for fur, meat and dubious medicine

Zoological Society of London: the key facts

Charity is dedicated to the conservation of animals and their habitats