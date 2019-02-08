FT Series

Frieze LA 2018

As the inaugural West Coast edition of the fair arrives, we look at the highlights and themes — and talk to the artists involved
The long-awaited rise of LA’s Downtown gallery scene

As the city’s commercial market booms, emerging artists are finally finding the spotlight

Film-maker Jenn Nkiru’s brain-bending vision

The music video and short film director talks about ‘cosmic archaeology’ and documenting the black experience

Video: LA in motion

Ahead of Frieze LA, local artist Martine Syms discusses the relationship between cars, culture and life though the windscreen

Iranian-born artist Shirazeh Houshiary: ‘Numbers are beautiful to me’

Ahead of a solo presentation at Frieze LA, the artist talks about maths, art and what links the two

LAXART’s Hamza Walker: ‘Music is a great way to get to know an artist’

The curator of Frieze LA’s talks programme on the link between art and sound

Things to see beyond Frieze LA — from underground art to Njideka Akunyili Crosby murals

Outside of the main fair, there’s plenty of art on offer in the rest of the city

Frieze LA’s Bettina Korek: ‘We’re translating art to a broader audience’

The new fair’s executive director on the challenges and opportunities of taking the art event to California

Collector Jarl Mohn: ‘Anyone who buys any art is a hero!’

The NPR chief talks about his passion for minimalist works — and why it’s important to share them with the world

The best satellite fairs to visit during Frieze LA

From a ‘cultural happening’ at Barker Hangar to installations in the Coachella Valley, here’s what to see beyond the main fair