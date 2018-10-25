Listen to this article
Since 2013, the OUTstanding lists, presented by the FT, have been celebrating those LGBT+ executives and allies who are not only successful in their careers but are also creating supportive workplaces for other LGBT+ people.
We have recognised LGBT+ future leaders and ally executives too, and this year we have our second list of LGBT+ workers from the public and third sectors.
Trans representation fell this year, from 9 per cent in 2017 across the lists to 6 per cent, but there were more lesbians (up 2.3 percentage points). Gay men still claim more than two-thirds of places. Financial services tightened their grip on the lists, up to almost a third of all nominees. Representation from the law and professional services grew too. Together, these three categories make up over half of the lists. There were sharp drops in those coming from the tech sector and industry.
Judges and methodology
All 2018 role models were nominated by peers and colleagues.
Nominations were then reviewed by the OUTstanding independent judging panel: Dawn Airey, chief executive Getty Images (pictured below); Lord Browne, executive chairman, L1 Energy; Prof Vicki Culpin, professor of organisational behaviour, Ashridge Executive Education; Harriet Green, chairman and chief executive, IBM Asia Pacific; Suki Sandhu, founder and chief executive, INvolve; Josh Spero, journalist, Financial Times; Ashok Vaswani, chief executive, Barclays UK.
Each nominee was scored on the seniority and influence of their role, their impact on LGBT+ inclusion inside and outside the workplace and their business achievements. Everyone named in the lists has given their permission to be included.
For the leading LGBT+ executive and ally executive lists, the nominee’s seniority and influence were taken into consideration. They must be visibly out or a vocal ally, working to create a positive environment for LGBT+ people. It was important that people were working towards this goal over and above their day job, which made it hard for the judges to consider diversity and inclusion professionals.
Suki Sandhu, chief executive of INvolve, parent organisation of OUTstanding, said: “Our sixth list is our most international and diverse ever. We’re so proud to see so many senior and future leaders recognised as role models for their work driving cultural change and creating work environments where everyone can succeed.”
Top 100 LGBT+ Executives
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|Job Title
|1
|Jim Fitterling
|Dow Chemical Company
|Chief executive
|2
|Stacey Friedman
|JPMorgan Chase
|General counsel
|3
|Peter Arvai
|Prezi
|Chief executive and co-founder
|4
|Stephen Jacques
|Key Assets
|Chief executive
|5
|Martin Chavez
|Goldman Sachs
|Vice-chairman
|6
|Edward Enninful
|British Vogue
|Editor-in-chief
|7
|David Hynam
|Bupa
|UK chief executive
|8
|Angelica Ross
|Miss Ross Inc
|President
|9
|Margot Slattery
|Sodexo
|Country president, Ireland
|10
|Suresh Raj
|Zeno Group
|MD, global business development
|11
|Jan Siegmund
|ADP
|Chief financial officer
|12
|Lisa Wainwright
|GB Basketball
|Chief executive (until October 2018)
|13
|Victor Nieves
|EY
|Director, EMEIA capital markets
|14
|Nick Mott
|Dentons
|Assistant general counsel and partner
|15
|Daniel Gerring
|Travers Smith
|Partner, head of pensions
|16
|Jim Ford
|Allen & Overy
|Co-head of life sciences
|17
|Brian Rolfes
|McKinsey & Company
|Partner, global recruiting
|18
|Geoff Godwin
|AIG
|UK chief operating officer
|19
|Angela Darlington
|Aviva
|Group chief risk officer
|20
|Ken Janssens
|JPMorgan
|Managing director, global technology
|21
|Saleem Fazal
|Taylor Wessing
|Partner
|22
|Iain Anderson
|Cicero Group
|Executive chairman
|23
|Geffrye Parsons
|Macquarie Bank
|Managing director
|24
|David Furnish
|Rocket Entertainment
|Chief executive
|25
|Joshua Graff
|UK country manager and VP, Emea
|26
|Jason Grenfell-Gardner
|Teligent
|President and chief executive
|27
|Mark Anderson
|Virgin Atlantic
|Executive vice-president, customer
|28
|James Allan
|Barclays
|Managing director, corporate banking FX
|29
|David Levine
|Disney
|General manager, Disney Channels UK/Ireland
|30
|Cynthia Armine-Klein
|First Data Corporation
|Chief control officer
|31
|Sander van' t Noordende
|Accenture
|Group chief executive, products
|32
|Pippa Dale
|BNP Paribas
|Head of global markets roadshows
|33
|Sarah Dimmelow
|Core Assets Children's Services
|Managing director
|34
|Amanda McKay
|Balfour Beatty
|Quality director, major projects
|35
|David Isaac
|Pinsent Masons
|Equity partner and sector head
|36
|Robert Annibale
|Citi
|Global director, inclusive finance
|37
|Daisy Reeves
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|Partner
|38
|Jon Miller
|Brunswick Group
|Partner
|39
|Richard Socarides
|GLG
|Chief communications officer
|40
|Masa Yanagisawa
|Deutsche Bank
|Co-head of Japan equity sales
|41
|Louis Vega
|Dow Chemical Company
|President, Australia and New Zealand
|42
|Antonia Belcher
|MHBC
|Founding partner
|43
|Robert Hanson
|John Hardy
|Chief executive
|44
|Ollie Saunders
|JLL
|Lead director, alternatives
|45
|Patrick Mispagel
|Moody's Investors Service
|MD, Emea ratings and research support
|46
|Thomas Sanchez
|Social Driver
|Chief executive
|47
|David Shelley
|Hachette UK
|Chief executive
|48
|Robyn Streisand
|The Mixx
|Chief executive
|49
|Michael Brunt
|The Economist
|Chief operating officer
|50
|Maggie Lower
|TrueBlue
|Chief marketing officer
|51
|Jens Audenaert
|ADP
|Divisional VP and general manager
|52
|Elliot Vaughn
|Boston Consulting Group
|Partner and managing director
|53
|John Clifford
|McMillan
|Partner
|54
|Darren Rickards
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|Managing director, EM corporate banking
|55
|Lisa Davis
|Citi
|MD, global head of enterprise services
|56
|Joey Gonzalez
|Barry's Boot Camp
|Chief executive
|57
|David Finlayson
|Credit Suisse
|Global chief of staff, group operations
|58
|Sylvia Ng
|HSBC
|Head of business development, Greater China
|59
|Will Smith
|Deloitte
|Partner
|60
|Ben Foat
|Post Office
|Group legal director
|61
|Tony Wood
|Mercer Marsh Benefits
|UK health leader
|62
|Tim Millward
|ExtraStaff
|Chief executive
|63
|Brian Bickell
|Shaftesbury
|Chief executive
|64
|Darren Styles
|Stream Publishing
|Managing director
|65
|Brian Winterfeldt
|Winterfeldt IP Group
|Founder and principal
|66
|Timothy Thompson
|TD Bank Group
|Senior VP, strategy and transformation
|67
|Timothy Chow
|Diageo
|General counsel, Latin America and Caribbean
|68
|Greg Johns
|IBM North America
|Director and senior negotiations executive
|69
|Cliff Hopkins
|Global head of marketing
|70
|Emma Woollcott
|Mishcon de Reya
|Partner
|71
|Huw Morris
|Lee & Thompson
|Partner, advertising and marketing
|72
|Shachar Grembek
|Reps AI
|Co-founder and chief technology officer
|73
|Matt Scarff
|ITV
|Director of ITV Creative and Events
|74
|Hayley Sudbury
|Werkin
|Founder and chief executive
|75
|Wesley Bizzell
|Altria
|Senior assistant general counsel
|76
|Catherine Vaughan
|EY
|Partner, global compliance leader
|77
|Olfert de Wit
|HSBC
|Chief operating officer, Singapore
|78
|Lawrence Spicer
|RBC
|VP audit, personal and commercial banking
|79
|Cynthia Fortlage
|GHY
|Chief information officer
|80
|Gabrielle Novacek
|Boston Consulting Group
|Partner and managing director
|81
|Amin Kassam
|Bloomberg
|Chief of staff and senior counsel
|82
|Monica Boll
|Accenture
|Managing director
|83
|Jeffrey Krogh
|BNP Paribas
|Managing director
|84
|Narind Singh
|Clifford Chance
|Partner
|85
|Martin Stead
|Nutmeg
|Chief executive
|86
|Steve Wardlaw
|Emerald Life
|Executive chairman
|87
|Abby Fiorella
|Mastercard
|General auditor
|88
|Vincent Francois
|Société Générale
|Regional chief audit executive
|89
|Ellen van Essen
|Vodafone
|Global head of shared services
|90
|Justin D'Agostino
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|Global head of disputes
|91
|Emma Goodford
|Knight Frank
|Partner, department head, UK
|92
|Eric Dube
|Viiv Healthcare
|Head, North America
|93
|Shamina Singh
|Mastercard
|President, centre for inclusive growth
|94
|Anna Fullerton-Batten
|Refinitv
|Head of global people acquisition
|95
|Jorge Pikunic
|Centrica
|MD, distributed energy and power
|96
|Alex Kalomparis
|Gilead Sciences
|Vice-president, public affairs, Emea
|97
|Erik Luengen
|SAP
|Vice-president, head of operations
|98
|Tuvia Borok
|Goldman Sachs
|Executive director and senior counsel
|99
|Marc Rubinstein
|Asia Pacific Land
|Managing director, group general counsel
|100
|Dominik Weh
|Oliver Wyman
|Partner
Top 50 Ally Executives
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|Job Title
|1
|Catherine Bessant
|Bank of America
|Chief operations and technology officer
|2
|Jose Berenguer
|JPMorgan Chase
|Chief executive, JPMorgan Brazil
|3
|Greg Case
|Aon
|President and chief executive
|4
|Rekha Menon
|Accenture
|Chairman and senior managing director, India
|5
|Jean-Laurent Bonnafé
|BNP Paribas
|Chief executive
|6
|Gregg Alton
|Gilead Sciences
|Executive vice-president, chief patient officer
|7
|Mark Wilson
|Aviva
|Chief executive (until October 2018)
|8
|Larry Ryan
|Dow Chemical Company
|President, growth platforms and technologies
|9
|Peter Grauer
|Bloomberg
|Chairman
|10
|Jules Quinn
|King & Spalding
|Partner
|11
|Peter Harrison
|Schroders
|Group chief executive
|12
|Lee Ranson
|Eversheds Sutherland
|Co-chief executive
|13
|Richard Jeanneret
|EY
|Americas vice-chair, Northeast regional managing partner
|14
|Peter Markey
|TSB
|Marketing director
|15
|Sue Fox
|M&S Bank
|Chief executive
|16
|Margaret Egan
|Hyatt
|General counsel and secretary
|17
|Hannah Grove
|State Street
|Chief marketing officer
|18
|Ryan Stork
|BlackRock
|Chairman and head, of Asia Pacific
|19
|James Forese
|Citigroup
|President
|20
|Richard Arnold
|Manchester United
|Managing director
|21
|Sharon Hague
|Pearson
|Senior vice-president
|22
|David Sproul
|Deloitte
|UK senior partner and chief executive
|23
|David Mathers
|Credit Suisse
|Chief financial officer
|24
|Iain Conn
|Centrica
|Chief executive
|25
|Neta Feller
|Natural Intelligence
|Chief people officer
|26
|Chris Grigg
|British Land
|Chief executive
|27
|Jennifer Rademaker
|Mastercard
|Executive VP, global customer delivery
|28
|Jim Herbert
|Aon
|Chief development officer
|29
|Sophia Ahmad
|Sky
|Director, Sky Mobile
|30
|Matt Elliott
|Virgin Money
|People director
|31
|Vince Smith
|EY
|Japan leader, transaction advisory services
|32
|Sarah Morris
|Aviva
|Chief people officer
|33
|Danny Harmer
|Metro Bank
|Chief people officer
|34
|Emma Codd
|Deloitte
|Managing partner for talent, UK and north-west Europe
|35
|Ollie Roberts
|AB In-Bev
|Global vice-president, people
|36
|Georgia Dawson
|Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
|Partner
|37
|Laureen Seeger
|American Express
|Chief legal officer
|38
|Leonique van Houwelingen
|The Bank of New York Mellon
|Chief executive of BNY Mellon’s European bank
|39
|Stuart Lewis
|Deutsche Bank
|Chief risk officer
|40
|Daniel Klein
|Microsoft
|Head of global OEM operations
|41
|Suli Hampson
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Head of service delivery, credit operations
|42
|Su-Ling Voon
|Morgan Stanley
|Managing director, legal and compliance division
|43
|Annette Hickey
|PayPal
|Senior director, global customer services, Emea
|44
|Rebecca Emerson
|Oliver Wyman
|Partner
|45
|Sammi Cho
|BNY Mellon
|Asia Pacific chief operating officer
|46
|Heidi McCormack
|Emerald Life
|Chief executive
|47
|Jane Masen
|State Street
|Managing director
|48
|Sharon Doherty
|Vodafone
|Group organisation and people development director
|49
|Susan Allen
|Santander
|Head of customer interactions
|50
|Tara Marsh
|Wunderman
|Global head of content
Top 50 Future Leaders
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|Job Title
|1
|Billy Kamberis
|Barclays
|Head of sales, service and performance CIB
|2
|Alberto Pino
|Dow Chemical Company
|Latin America homecare marketing manager
|3
|Joanna Walker
|Virgin Money
|Customer experience and sustainability manager
|4
|Wally Suphap
|Morgan Stanley
|Vice-president, legal and compliance research
|5
|Anjeli Patel
|EY
|Senior consultant, people advisory services
|6
|Robert Ronneberger
|BlackRock
|Vice-president, multi-asset strategies
|7
|Christina Riley
|Kier
|Senior planner
|8
|Nathan Eastwood
|Clifford Chance
|Senior associate
|9
|Cat Hudson
|GSK
|Senior manager, R&D strategy and portfolio
|10
|Krishna Omkar
|King & Spalding
|Associate
|11
|Brendan Walls
|Director
|12
|Daniel Doherty
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|Vice-president — business support manager
|13
|Anthony Marroney
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Associate director
|14
|Sue Baines
|Barclays UK
|Director of debit card optimisation and growth
|15
|Mark Darby
|Salesforce
|Head of strategic services, Emea
|16
|Pete Foley
|Mercer
|Senior associate
|17
|Jonathan Andrews
|Reed Smith
|Trainee solicitor
|18
|Asako Kawamura
|EY
|Senior consultant
|19
|Eraldo d'Atri
|Clifford Chance
|Senior associate
|20
|Ben Cawley
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Senior account manager, restructuring and recoveries
|21
|Julia Atwater
|Atos
|UK head of communications, B&PS division
|22
|Henry Li
|Eversheds Sutherland
|Associate, litigation and dispute management
|23
|Jon Tilli
|Deutsche Bank
|Vice-president, commercial real estate
|24
|Louis Ng
|Fidelity International
|Early careers talent acquisition manager
|25
|Samantha Jayne Nelson
|Marsh
|Risk engineer
|26
|Annika Zawadzki
|The Boston Consulting Group
|Principal
|27
|Em Sendall
|Deloitte
|Manager
|28
|Esther McDermott
|Dentons
|Senior associate
|29
|Nicholas Deakin
|Citibank
|Associate, Emea healthcare group
|30
|Herman Duarte
|Hduarte Legal
|Founding partner
|31
|Jeremy Seeff
|Epstein Rosenblum Maoz (ERM)
|Partner
|32
|Manuel Betancourt Rubiano
|KPMG
|Adviser
|33
|Rafael Campos Valdez
|Schroders
|HR business partner
|34
|Cory Valente
|Dow Chemical Company
|Senior R&D manager for Dow Performance Silicones
|35
|Filipe Roloff
|SAP
|Customer success manager
|36
|Amanda Walker
|JPMorgan Chase
|VP, corporate and investment bank
|37
|Christon Mallett
|Amazon
|Marketing manager, Fire TV appstore
|38
|Aoife Martin
|Mastercard
|Senior engineer, operations and technology
|39
|Bruna Gil
|Partner manager
|40
|Clare Eastburn
|Citi
|Global head of operational regulatory change
|41
|Darren Goodwin
|American Express
|Account protection specialist
|42
|Jesus Alvarado
|Nike Mexico
|Consumer director
|43
|Laura Devaney
|Johnson & Johnson
|Associate director, franchise R&D
|44
|Michael Lam
|Goldman Sachs
|Executive director
|45
|Josh Brekenfeld
|Lloyd's of London
|Oversight manager
|46
|TJ Richards
|Santander UK
|Customer service analyst, property services
|47
|Tlotlo Nkwe
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Associate director, trade sales
|48
|Anthony Francis
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Agile delivery lead, group transformation
|49
|Celine Tan
|HSBC
|Senior manager, client management
|50
|David Burton-Sampson
|Metro Bank
|Mortgage distribution operations manager
Top 30 Public Sector
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|Job Title
|1
|Antonio Zappulla
|Thomson Reuters Foundation
|Chief operating officer
|2
|Kevin Jennings
|Tenement Museum
|President
|3
|Dinesh Bhugra
|British Medical Association
|President
|4
|Martin Shanahan
|IDA Ireland
|Chief executive
|5
|Lee Marshall
|Church of England Pensions Board
|Chief of staff
|6
|Ian Adams
|NHS Resolution
|Director of membership and stakeholder engagement
|7
|Carole Anderson
|Golden Jubilee Foundation
|Head of strategy and performance
|8
|Dominic Shellard
|De Montfort University
|Vice-chancellor
|9
|Pav Akhtar
|UNI Global Deadline
|Director of professionals and managers
|10
|Tammy Smith
|US military
|Major general
|11
|Tony Lloyd
|ADHD Foundation
|Chief executive
|12
|Edward Lord
|City of London Corporation
|Chair of establishment committee
|13
|Altin Hazizaj
|Child Rights Centre, Albania
|Executive director
|14
|Alan Gemmell
|British Council
|Director, India
|15
|Craig Beaumont
|Federation of Small Businesses
|Director, external affairs and advocacy
|16
|Ken Batty
|East London NHS Foundation Trust
|Non-executive director
|17
|Stephen Hails
|Northumbria Police
|Chief inspector
|18
|Neil Bentley
|WorldSkills UK
|Chief executive
|19
|Rob Salter-Church
|Ofgem
|Director, retail systems transformation
|20
|Colin Riordan
|University of Cardiff
|Vice-chancellor
|21
|Wanda Goldwag
|Office for Legal Complaints
|Chair
|22
|Gemma Bull
|The Big Lottery Fund
|Development director
|23
|Bev and Sarah Milner Simmonds
|eat:Festivals
|Directors
|24
|Eric Shaw
|Washington DC Office of Planning
|Director
|25
|Ian Green
|Terrence Higgins Trust
|Chief executive
|26
|Gurchaten Sandhu
|International Labour Organization
|Project director
|27
|Polly Shute
|Together for Short Lives
|Executive fundraising director
|28
|Neil Buckley
|Legal Services Board
|Chief executive
|29
|Jeep Bryant
|The Broadway League
|Director of marketing and business development
|30
|Tom Ketteley
|UK Visas & Immigration, Home Office
|Assistant director, litigation operations
Get alerts on LGBT when a new story is published