Print this page
Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature

Since 2013, the OUTstanding lists, presented by the FT, have been celebrating those LGBT+ executives and allies who are not only successful in their careers but are also creating supportive workplaces for other LGBT+ people.

We have recognised LGBT+ future leaders and ally executives too, and this year we have our second list of LGBT+ workers from the public and third sectors.

Trans representation fell this year, from 9 per cent in 2017 across the lists to 6 per cent, but there were more lesbians (up 2.3 percentage points). Gay men still claim more than two-thirds of places. Financial services tightened their grip on the lists, up to almost a third of all nominees. Representation from the law and professional services grew too. Together, these three categories make up over half of the lists. There were sharp drops in those coming from the tech sector and industry.

Judges and methodology

All 2018 role models were nominated by peers and colleagues.

Nominations were then reviewed by the OUTstanding independent judging panel: Dawn Airey, chief executive Getty Images (pictured below); Lord Browne, executive chairman, L1 Energy; Prof Vicki Culpin, professor of organisational behaviour, Ashridge Executive Education; Harriet Green, chairman and chief executive, IBM Asia Pacific; Suki Sandhu, founder and chief executive, INvolve; Josh Spero, journalist, Financial Times; Ashok Vaswani, chief executive, Barclays UK.

Dawn Airey © Getty

Each nominee was scored on the seniority and influence of their role, their impact on LGBT+ inclusion inside and outside the workplace and their business achievements. Everyone named in the lists has given their permission to be included.

For the leading LGBT+ executive and ally executive lists, the nominee’s seniority and influence were taken into consideration. They must be visibly out or a vocal ally, working to create a positive environment for LGBT+ people. It was important that people were working towards this goal over and above their day job, which made it hard for the judges to consider diversity and inclusion professionals.

Suki Sandhu, chief executive of INvolve, parent organisation of OUTstanding, said: “Our sixth list is our most international and diverse ever. We’re so proud to see so many senior and future leaders recognised as role models for their work driving cultural change and creating work environments where everyone can succeed.”

Top 100 LGBT+ Executives

RankFull NameCompanyJob Title
1Jim FitterlingDow Chemical CompanyChief executive
2Stacey FriedmanJPMorgan ChaseGeneral counsel
3Peter ArvaiPreziChief executive and co-founder
4Stephen JacquesKey AssetsChief executive
5Martin ChavezGoldman SachsVice-chairman
6Edward EnninfulBritish VogueEditor-in-chief
7David HynamBupaUK chief executive
8Angelica RossMiss Ross IncPresident
9Margot SlatterySodexoCountry president, Ireland
10Suresh RajZeno GroupMD, global business development
11Jan SiegmundADPChief financial officer
12Lisa WainwrightGB BasketballChief executive (until October 2018)
13Victor NievesEYDirector, EMEIA capital markets
14Nick MottDentonsAssistant general counsel and partner
15Daniel GerringTravers SmithPartner, head of pensions
16Jim FordAllen & OveryCo-head of life sciences
17Brian RolfesMcKinsey & CompanyPartner, global recruiting
18Geoff GodwinAIGUK chief operating officer
19Angela DarlingtonAvivaGroup chief risk officer
20Ken JanssensJPMorganManaging director, global technology
21Saleem FazalTaylor WessingPartner
22Iain AndersonCicero GroupExecutive chairman
23Geffrye ParsonsMacquarie BankManaging director
24David FurnishRocket EntertainmentChief executive
25Joshua GraffLinkedInUK country manager and VP, Emea
26Jason Grenfell-GardnerTeligentPresident and chief executive
27Mark AndersonVirgin AtlanticExecutive vice-president, customer
28James AllanBarclaysManaging director, corporate banking FX
29David LevineDisneyGeneral manager, Disney Channels UK/Ireland
30Cynthia Armine-KleinFirst Data CorporationChief control officer
31Sander van' t NoordendeAccentureGroup chief executive, products
32Pippa DaleBNP ParibasHead of global markets roadshows
33Sarah DimmelowCore Assets Children's ServicesManaging director
34Amanda McKayBalfour BeattyQuality director, major projects
35David IsaacPinsent MasonsEquity partner and sector head
36Robert AnnibaleCitiGlobal director, inclusive finance
37Daisy ReevesBryan Cave Leighton PaisnerPartner
38Jon MillerBrunswick GroupPartner
39Richard SocaridesGLGChief communications officer
40Masa YanagisawaDeutsche BankCo-head of Japan equity sales
41Louis VegaDow Chemical CompanyPresident, Australia and New Zealand
42Antonia BelcherMHBCFounding partner
43Robert HansonJohn HardyChief executive
44Ollie SaundersJLLLead director, alternatives
45Patrick MispagelMoody's Investors ServiceMD, Emea ratings and research support
46Thomas SanchezSocial DriverChief executive
47David ShelleyHachette UKChief executive
48Robyn StreisandThe MixxChief executive
49Michael BruntThe EconomistChief operating officer
50Maggie LowerTrueBlueChief marketing officer
51Jens AudenaertADPDivisional VP and general manager
52Elliot VaughnBoston Consulting GroupPartner and managing director
53John CliffordMcMillanPartner
54Darren RickardsBank of America Merrill LynchManaging director, EM corporate banking
55Lisa DavisCitiMD, global head of enterprise services
56Joey GonzalezBarry's Boot CampChief executive
57David FinlaysonCredit SuisseGlobal chief of staff, group operations
58Sylvia NgHSBCHead of business development, Greater China
59Will SmithDeloittePartner
60Ben FoatPost OfficeGroup legal director
61Tony WoodMercer Marsh BenefitsUK health leader
62Tim MillwardExtraStaffChief executive
63Brian BickellShaftesburyChief executive
64Darren StylesStream PublishingManaging director
65Brian WinterfeldtWinterfeldt IP GroupFounder and principal
66Timothy ThompsonTD Bank GroupSenior VP, strategy and transformation
67Timothy ChowDiageoGeneral counsel, Latin America and Caribbean
68Greg JohnsIBM North AmericaDirector and senior negotiations executive
69Cliff HopkinsInstagramGlobal head of marketing
70Emma WoollcottMishcon de ReyaPartner
71Huw MorrisLee & ThompsonPartner, advertising and marketing
72Shachar GrembekReps AICo-founder and chief technology officer
73Matt ScarffITVDirector of ITV Creative and Events
74Hayley SudburyWerkinFounder and chief executive
75Wesley BizzellAltriaSenior assistant general counsel
76Catherine VaughanEYPartner, global compliance leader
77Olfert de WitHSBCChief operating officer, Singapore
78Lawrence SpicerRBC VP audit, personal and commercial banking
79Cynthia FortlageGHYChief information officer
80Gabrielle NovacekBoston Consulting GroupPartner and managing director
81Amin KassamBloombergChief of staff and senior counsel
82Monica BollAccentureManaging director
83Jeffrey KroghBNP ParibasManaging director
84Narind SinghClifford ChancePartner
85Martin SteadNutmegChief executive
86Steve WardlawEmerald LifeExecutive chairman
87Abby FiorellaMastercardGeneral auditor
88Vincent FrancoisSociété GénéraleRegional chief audit executive
89Ellen van EssenVodafoneGlobal head of shared services
90Justin D'AgostinoHerbert Smith FreehillsGlobal head of disputes
91Emma GoodfordKnight FrankPartner, department head, UK
92Eric DubeViiv HealthcareHead, North America
93Shamina SinghMastercardPresident, centre for inclusive growth
94Anna Fullerton-BattenRefinitvHead of global people acquisition
95Jorge PikunicCentricaMD, distributed energy and power
96Alex KalomparisGilead SciencesVice-president, public affairs, Emea
97Erik LuengenSAPVice-president, head of operations
98Tuvia BorokGoldman SachsExecutive director and senior counsel
99Marc RubinsteinAsia Pacific LandManaging director, group general counsel
100Dominik WehOliver WymanPartner

Top 50 Ally Executives

RankFull NameCompanyJob Title
1Catherine BessantBank of AmericaChief operations and technology officer
2Jose BerenguerJPMorgan ChaseChief executive, JPMorgan Brazil
3Greg CaseAonPresident and chief executive
4Rekha MenonAccentureChairman and senior managing director, India
5Jean-Laurent BonnaféBNP ParibasChief executive
6Gregg AltonGilead SciencesExecutive vice-president, chief patient officer
7Mark WilsonAvivaChief executive (until October 2018)
8Larry RyanDow Chemical CompanyPresident, growth platforms and technologies
9Peter GrauerBloombergChairman
10Jules QuinnKing & SpaldingPartner
11Peter HarrisonSchrodersGroup chief executive
12Lee RansonEversheds SutherlandCo-chief executive
13Richard JeanneretEYAmericas vice-chair, Northeast regional managing partner
14Peter MarkeyTSBMarketing director
15Sue FoxM&S BankChief executive
16Margaret EganHyattGeneral counsel and secretary
17Hannah GroveState StreetChief marketing officer
18Ryan StorkBlackRockChairman and head, of Asia Pacific
19James ForeseCitigroupPresident
20Richard ArnoldManchester UnitedManaging director
21Sharon HaguePearsonSenior vice-president
22David SproulDeloitteUK senior partner and chief executive
23David MathersCredit SuisseChief financial officer
24Iain ConnCentricaChief executive
25Neta FellerNatural IntelligenceChief people officer
26Chris GriggBritish LandChief executive
27Jennifer RademakerMastercardExecutive VP, global customer delivery
28Jim HerbertAonChief development officer
29Sophia AhmadSkyDirector, Sky Mobile
30Matt ElliottVirgin MoneyPeople director
31Vince SmithEYJapan leader, transaction advisory services
32Sarah MorrisAvivaChief people officer
33Danny HarmerMetro BankChief people officer
34Emma CoddDeloitteManaging partner for talent, UK and north-west Europe
35Ollie RobertsAB In-BevGlobal vice-president, people
36Georgia DawsonFreshfields Bruckhaus DeringerPartner
37Laureen SeegerAmerican ExpressChief legal officer
38Leonique van HouwelingenThe Bank of New York MellonChief executive of BNY Mellon’s European bank
39Stuart LewisDeutsche BankChief risk officer
40Daniel KleinMicrosoftHead of global OEM operations
41Suli HampsonLloyds Banking GroupHead of service delivery, credit operations
42Su-Ling VoonMorgan StanleyManaging director, legal and compliance division
43Annette HickeyPayPalSenior director, global customer services, Emea
44Rebecca EmersonOliver WymanPartner
45Sammi ChoBNY MellonAsia Pacific chief operating officer
46Heidi McCormackEmerald LifeChief executive
47Jane MasenState StreetManaging director
48Sharon DohertyVodafoneGroup organisation and people development director
49Susan AllenSantanderHead of customer interactions
50Tara MarshWundermanGlobal head of content

Top 50 Future Leaders

RankFull NameCompanyJob Title
1Billy KamberisBarclaysHead of sales, service and performance CIB
2Alberto Pino Dow Chemical CompanyLatin America homecare marketing manager
3Joanna WalkerVirgin MoneyCustomer experience and sustainability manager
4Wally SuphapMorgan StanleyVice-president, legal and compliance research
5Anjeli PatelEYSenior consultant, people advisory services
6Robert RonnebergerBlackRockVice-president, multi-asset strategies
7Christina RileyKierSenior planner
8Nathan EastwoodClifford ChanceSenior associate
9Cat HudsonGSKSenior manager, R&D strategy and portfolio
10Krishna OmkarKing & SpaldingAssociate
11Brendan WallsLinkedInDirector
12Daniel DohertyBank of America Merrill LynchVice-president — business support manager
13Anthony MarroneyStandard Chartered BankAssociate director
14Sue BainesBarclays UKDirector of debit card optimisation and growth
15Mark DarbySalesforceHead of strategic services, Emea
16Pete FoleyMercerSenior associate
17Jonathan AndrewsReed SmithTrainee solicitor
18Asako KawamuraEYSenior consultant
19Eraldo d'AtriClifford ChanceSenior associate
20Ben CawleyStandard Chartered BankSenior account manager, restructuring and recoveries
21Julia AtwaterAtosUK head of communications, B&PS division
22Henry LiEversheds SutherlandAssociate, litigation and dispute management
23Jon TilliDeutsche BankVice-president, commercial real estate
24Louis NgFidelity InternationalEarly careers talent acquisition manager
25Samantha Jayne NelsonMarshRisk engineer
26Annika ZawadzkiThe Boston Consulting GroupPrincipal
27Em SendallDeloitteManager
28Esther McDermottDentonsSenior associate
29Nicholas DeakinCitibankAssociate, Emea healthcare group
30Herman DuarteHduarte LegalFounding partner
31Jeremy SeeffEpstein Rosenblum Maoz (ERM)Partner
32Manuel Betancourt RubianoKPMGAdviser
33Rafael Campos ValdezSchrodersHR business partner
34Cory ValenteDow Chemical CompanySenior R&D manager for Dow Performance Silicones
35Filipe RoloffSAPCustomer success manager
36Amanda WalkerJPMorgan ChaseVP, corporate and investment bank
37Christon MallettAmazonMarketing manager, Fire TV appstore
38Aoife MartinMastercardSenior engineer, operations and technology
39Bruna GilLinkedInPartner manager
40Clare EastburnCitiGlobal head of operational regulatory change
41Darren GoodwinAmerican ExpressAccount protection specialist
42Jesus AlvaradoNike MexicoConsumer director
43Laura DevaneyJohnson & JohnsonAssociate director, franchise R&D
44Michael LamGoldman SachsExecutive director
45Josh BrekenfeldLloyd's of LondonOversight manager
46TJ RichardsSantander UKCustomer service analyst, property services
47Tlotlo NkweStandard Chartered BankAssociate director, trade sales
48Anthony FrancisLloyds Banking GroupAgile delivery lead, group transformation
49Celine TanHSBCSenior manager, client management
50David Burton-SampsonMetro BankMortgage distribution operations manager

Top 30 Public Sector

RankFull NameCompanyJob Title
1Antonio ZappullaThomson Reuters FoundationChief operating officer
2Kevin JenningsTenement MuseumPresident
3Dinesh BhugraBritish Medical AssociationPresident
4Martin ShanahanIDA IrelandChief executive
5Lee MarshallChurch of England Pensions BoardChief of staff
6Ian AdamsNHS ResolutionDirector of membership and stakeholder engagement
7Carole AndersonGolden Jubilee FoundationHead of strategy and performance
8Dominic ShellardDe Montfort UniversityVice-chancellor
9Pav AkhtarUNI Global DeadlineDirector of professionals and managers
10Tammy SmithUS militaryMajor general
11Tony LloydADHD FoundationChief executive
12Edward LordCity of London CorporationChair of establishment committee
13Altin HazizajChild Rights Centre, AlbaniaExecutive director
14Alan GemmellBritish CouncilDirector, India
15Craig BeaumontFederation of Small BusinessesDirector, external affairs and advocacy
16Ken BattyEast London NHS Foundation TrustNon-executive director
17Stephen HailsNorthumbria PoliceChief inspector
18Neil BentleyWorldSkills UKChief executive
19Rob Salter-ChurchOfgemDirector, retail systems transformation
20Colin RiordanUniversity of CardiffVice-chancellor
21Wanda GoldwagOffice for Legal ComplaintsChair
22Gemma BullThe Big Lottery FundDevelopment director
23Bev and Sarah Milner Simmondseat:FestivalsDirectors
24Eric ShawWashington DC Office of PlanningDirector
25Ian GreenTerrence Higgins TrustChief executive
26Gurchaten SandhuInternational Labour OrganizationProject director
27Polly ShuteTogether for Short LivesExecutive fundraising director
28Neil BuckleyLegal Services BoardChief executive
29Jeep BryantThe Broadway LeagueDirector of marketing and business development
30Tom KetteleyUK Visas & Immigration, Home OfficeAssistant director, litigation operations

Get alerts on LGBT when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Explore the Special Report
READ MORE

Minority support needs a nuanced outlook

About this Special Report

More companies are taking steps to make their workplaces more inclusive environments and transgender rights move up the business agenda as a ‘willingness to understand’ grows

See all 9 stories

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article