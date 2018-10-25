Since 2013, the OUTstanding lists, presented by the FT, have been celebrating those LGBT+ executives and allies who are not only successful in their careers but are also creating supportive workplaces for other LGBT+ people.

We have recognised LGBT+ future leaders and ally executives too, and this year we have our second list of LGBT+ workers from the public and third sectors.

Trans representation fell this year, from 9 per cent in 2017 across the lists to 6 per cent, but there were more lesbians (up 2.3 percentage points). Gay men still claim more than two-thirds of places. Financial services tightened their grip on the lists, up to almost a third of all nominees. Representation from the law and professional services grew too. Together, these three categories make up over half of the lists. There were sharp drops in those coming from the tech sector and industry.

Judges and methodology

All 2018 role models were nominated by peers and colleagues.

Nominations were then reviewed by the OUTstanding independent judging panel: Dawn Airey, chief executive Getty Images (pictured below); Lord Browne, executive chairman, L1 Energy; Prof Vicki Culpin, professor of organisational behaviour, Ashridge Executive Education; Harriet Green, chairman and chief executive, IBM Asia Pacific; Suki Sandhu, founder and chief executive, INvolve; Josh Spero, journalist, Financial Times; Ashok Vaswani, chief executive, Barclays UK.

Dawn Airey © Getty

Each nominee was scored on the seniority and influence of their role, their impact on LGBT+ inclusion inside and outside the workplace and their business achievements. Everyone named in the lists has given their permission to be included.

For the leading LGBT+ executive and ally executive lists, the nominee’s seniority and influence were taken into consideration. They must be visibly out or a vocal ally, working to create a positive environment for LGBT+ people. It was important that people were working towards this goal over and above their day job, which made it hard for the judges to consider diversity and inclusion professionals.

Suki Sandhu, chief executive of INvolve, parent organisation of OUTstanding, said: “Our sixth list is our most international and diverse ever. We’re so proud to see so many senior and future leaders recognised as role models for their work driving cultural change and creating work environments where everyone can succeed.”

Top 100 LGBT+ Executives

Rank Full Name Company Job Title 1 Jim Fitterling Dow Chemical Company Chief executive 2 Stacey Friedman JPMorgan Chase General counsel 3 Peter Arvai Prezi Chief executive and co-founder 4 Stephen Jacques Key Assets Chief executive 5 Martin Chavez Goldman Sachs Vice-chairman 6 Edward Enninful British Vogue Editor-in-chief 7 David Hynam Bupa UK chief executive 8 Angelica Ross Miss Ross Inc President 9 Margot Slattery Sodexo Country president, Ireland 10 Suresh Raj Zeno Group MD, global business development 11 Jan Siegmund ADP Chief financial officer 12 Lisa Wainwright GB Basketball Chief executive (until October 2018) 13 Victor Nieves EY Director, EMEIA capital markets 14 Nick Mott Dentons Assistant general counsel and partner 15 Daniel Gerring Travers Smith Partner, head of pensions 16 Jim Ford Allen & Overy Co-head of life sciences 17 Brian Rolfes McKinsey & Company Partner, global recruiting 18 Geoff Godwin AIG UK chief operating officer 19 Angela Darlington Aviva Group chief risk officer 20 Ken Janssens JPMorgan Managing director, global technology 21 Saleem Fazal Taylor Wessing Partner 22 Iain Anderson Cicero Group Executive chairman 23 Geffrye Parsons Macquarie Bank Managing director 24 David Furnish Rocket Entertainment Chief executive 25 Joshua Graff LinkedIn UK country manager and VP, Emea 26 Jason Grenfell-Gardner Teligent President and chief executive 27 Mark Anderson Virgin Atlantic Executive vice-president, customer 28 James Allan Barclays Managing director, corporate banking FX 29 David Levine Disney General manager, Disney Channels UK/Ireland 30 Cynthia Armine-Klein First Data Corporation Chief control officer 31 Sander van' t Noordende Accenture Group chief executive, products 32 Pippa Dale BNP Paribas Head of global markets roadshows 33 Sarah Dimmelow Core Assets Children's Services Managing director 34 Amanda McKay Balfour Beatty Quality director, major projects 35 David Isaac Pinsent Masons Equity partner and sector head 36 Robert Annibale Citi Global director, inclusive finance 37 Daisy Reeves Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Partner 38 Jon Miller Brunswick Group Partner 39 Richard Socarides GLG Chief communications officer 40 Masa Yanagisawa Deutsche Bank Co-head of Japan equity sales 41 Louis Vega Dow Chemical Company President, Australia and New Zealand 42 Antonia Belcher MHBC Founding partner 43 Robert Hanson John Hardy Chief executive 44 Ollie Saunders JLL Lead director, alternatives 45 Patrick Mispagel Moody's Investors Service MD, Emea ratings and research support 46 Thomas Sanchez Social Driver Chief executive 47 David Shelley Hachette UK Chief executive 48 Robyn Streisand The Mixx Chief executive 49 Michael Brunt The Economist Chief operating officer 50 Maggie Lower TrueBlue Chief marketing officer 51 Jens Audenaert ADP Divisional VP and general manager 52 Elliot Vaughn Boston Consulting Group Partner and managing director 53 John Clifford McMillan Partner 54 Darren Rickards Bank of America Merrill Lynch Managing director, EM corporate banking 55 Lisa Davis Citi MD, global head of enterprise services 56 Joey Gonzalez Barry's Boot Camp Chief executive 57 David Finlayson Credit Suisse Global chief of staff, group operations 58 Sylvia Ng HSBC Head of business development, Greater China 59 Will Smith Deloitte Partner 60 Ben Foat Post Office Group legal director 61 Tony Wood Mercer Marsh Benefits UK health leader 62 Tim Millward ExtraStaff Chief executive 63 Brian Bickell Shaftesbury Chief executive 64 Darren Styles Stream Publishing Managing director 65 Brian Winterfeldt Winterfeldt IP Group Founder and principal 66 Timothy Thompson TD Bank Group Senior VP, strategy and transformation 67 Timothy Chow Diageo General counsel, Latin America and Caribbean 68 Greg Johns IBM North America Director and senior negotiations executive 69 Cliff Hopkins Instagram Global head of marketing 70 Emma Woollcott Mishcon de Reya Partner 71 Huw Morris Lee & Thompson Partner, advertising and marketing 72 Shachar Grembek Reps AI Co-founder and chief technology officer 73 Matt Scarff ITV Director of ITV Creative and Events 74 Hayley Sudbury Werkin Founder and chief executive 75 Wesley Bizzell Altria Senior assistant general counsel 76 Catherine Vaughan EY Partner, global compliance leader 77 Olfert de Wit HSBC Chief operating officer, Singapore 78 Lawrence Spicer RBC VP audit, personal and commercial banking 79 Cynthia Fortlage GHY Chief information officer 80 Gabrielle Novacek Boston Consulting Group Partner and managing director 81 Amin Kassam Bloomberg Chief of staff and senior counsel 82 Monica Boll Accenture Managing director 83 Jeffrey Krogh BNP Paribas Managing director 84 Narind Singh Clifford Chance Partner 85 Martin Stead Nutmeg Chief executive 86 Steve Wardlaw Emerald Life Executive chairman 87 Abby Fiorella Mastercard General auditor 88 Vincent Francois Société Générale Regional chief audit executive 89 Ellen van Essen Vodafone Global head of shared services 90 Justin D'Agostino Herbert Smith Freehills Global head of disputes 91 Emma Goodford Knight Frank Partner, department head, UK 92 Eric Dube Viiv Healthcare Head, North America 93 Shamina Singh Mastercard President, centre for inclusive growth 94 Anna Fullerton-Batten Refinitv Head of global people acquisition 95 Jorge Pikunic Centrica MD, distributed energy and power 96 Alex Kalomparis Gilead Sciences Vice-president, public affairs, Emea 97 Erik Luengen SAP Vice-president, head of operations 98 Tuvia Borok Goldman Sachs Executive director and senior counsel 99 Marc Rubinstein Asia Pacific Land Managing director, group general counsel 100 Dominik Weh Oliver Wyman Partner

Top 50 Ally Executives

Rank Full Name Company Job Title 1 Catherine Bessant Bank of America Chief operations and technology officer 2 Jose Berenguer JPMorgan Chase Chief executive, JPMorgan Brazil 3 Greg Case Aon President and chief executive 4 Rekha Menon Accenture Chairman and senior managing director, India 5 Jean-Laurent Bonnafé BNP Paribas Chief executive 6 Gregg Alton Gilead Sciences Executive vice-president, chief patient officer 7 Mark Wilson Aviva Chief executive (until October 2018) 8 Larry Ryan Dow Chemical Company President, growth platforms and technologies 9 Peter Grauer Bloomberg Chairman 10 Jules Quinn King & Spalding Partner 11 Peter Harrison Schroders Group chief executive 12 Lee Ranson Eversheds Sutherland Co-chief executive 13 Richard Jeanneret EY Americas vice-chair, Northeast regional managing partner 14 Peter Markey TSB Marketing director 15 Sue Fox M&S Bank Chief executive 16 Margaret Egan Hyatt General counsel and secretary 17 Hannah Grove State Street Chief marketing officer 18 Ryan Stork BlackRock Chairman and head, of Asia Pacific 19 James Forese Citigroup President 20 Richard Arnold Manchester United Managing director 21 Sharon Hague Pearson Senior vice-president 22 David Sproul Deloitte UK senior partner and chief executive 23 David Mathers Credit Suisse Chief financial officer 24 Iain Conn Centrica Chief executive 25 Neta Feller Natural Intelligence Chief people officer 26 Chris Grigg British Land Chief executive 27 Jennifer Rademaker Mastercard Executive VP, global customer delivery 28 Jim Herbert Aon Chief development officer 29 Sophia Ahmad Sky Director, Sky Mobile 30 Matt Elliott Virgin Money People director 31 Vince Smith EY Japan leader, transaction advisory services 32 Sarah Morris Aviva Chief people officer 33 Danny Harmer Metro Bank Chief people officer 34 Emma Codd Deloitte Managing partner for talent, UK and north-west Europe 35 Ollie Roberts AB In-Bev Global vice-president, people 36 Georgia Dawson Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Partner 37 Laureen Seeger American Express Chief legal officer 38 Leonique van Houwelingen The Bank of New York Mellon Chief executive of BNY Mellon’s European bank 39 Stuart Lewis Deutsche Bank Chief risk officer 40 Daniel Klein Microsoft Head of global OEM operations 41 Suli Hampson Lloyds Banking Group Head of service delivery, credit operations 42 Su-Ling Voon Morgan Stanley Managing director, legal and compliance division 43 Annette Hickey PayPal Senior director, global customer services, Emea 44 Rebecca Emerson Oliver Wyman Partner 45 Sammi Cho BNY Mellon Asia Pacific chief operating officer 46 Heidi McCormack Emerald Life Chief executive 47 Jane Masen State Street Managing director 48 Sharon Doherty Vodafone Group organisation and people development director 49 Susan Allen Santander Head of customer interactions 50 Tara Marsh Wunderman Global head of content

Top 50 Future Leaders

Rank Full Name Company Job Title 1 Billy Kamberis Barclays Head of sales, service and performance CIB 2 Alberto Pino Dow Chemical Company Latin America homecare marketing manager 3 Joanna Walker Virgin Money Customer experience and sustainability manager 4 Wally Suphap Morgan Stanley Vice-president, legal and compliance research 5 Anjeli Patel EY Senior consultant, people advisory services 6 Robert Ronneberger BlackRock Vice-president, multi-asset strategies 7 Christina Riley Kier Senior planner 8 Nathan Eastwood Clifford Chance Senior associate 9 Cat Hudson GSK Senior manager, R&D strategy and portfolio 10 Krishna Omkar King & Spalding Associate 11 Brendan Walls LinkedIn Director 12 Daniel Doherty Bank of America Merrill Lynch Vice-president — business support manager 13 Anthony Marroney Standard Chartered Bank Associate director 14 Sue Baines Barclays UK Director of debit card optimisation and growth 15 Mark Darby Salesforce Head of strategic services, Emea 16 Pete Foley Mercer Senior associate 17 Jonathan Andrews Reed Smith Trainee solicitor 18 Asako Kawamura EY Senior consultant 19 Eraldo d'Atri Clifford Chance Senior associate 20 Ben Cawley Standard Chartered Bank Senior account manager, restructuring and recoveries 21 Julia Atwater Atos UK head of communications, B&PS division 22 Henry Li Eversheds Sutherland Associate, litigation and dispute management 23 Jon Tilli Deutsche Bank Vice-president, commercial real estate 24 Louis Ng Fidelity International Early careers talent acquisition manager 25 Samantha Jayne Nelson Marsh Risk engineer 26 Annika Zawadzki The Boston Consulting Group Principal 27 Em Sendall Deloitte Manager 28 Esther McDermott Dentons Senior associate 29 Nicholas Deakin Citibank Associate, Emea healthcare group 30 Herman Duarte Hduarte Legal Founding partner 31 Jeremy Seeff Epstein Rosenblum Maoz (ERM) Partner 32 Manuel Betancourt Rubiano KPMG Adviser 33 Rafael Campos Valdez Schroders HR business partner 34 Cory Valente Dow Chemical Company Senior R&D manager for Dow Performance Silicones 35 Filipe Roloff SAP Customer success manager 36 Amanda Walker JPMorgan Chase VP, corporate and investment bank 37 Christon Mallett Amazon Marketing manager, Fire TV appstore 38 Aoife Martin Mastercard Senior engineer, operations and technology 39 Bruna Gil LinkedIn Partner manager 40 Clare Eastburn Citi Global head of operational regulatory change 41 Darren Goodwin American Express Account protection specialist 42 Jesus Alvarado Nike Mexico Consumer director 43 Laura Devaney Johnson & Johnson Associate director, franchise R&D 44 Michael Lam Goldman Sachs Executive director 45 Josh Brekenfeld Lloyd's of London Oversight manager 46 TJ Richards Santander UK Customer service analyst, property services 47 Tlotlo Nkwe Standard Chartered Bank Associate director, trade sales 48 Anthony Francis Lloyds Banking Group Agile delivery lead, group transformation 49 Celine Tan HSBC Senior manager, client management 50 David Burton-Sampson Metro Bank Mortgage distribution operations manager

Top 30 Public Sector