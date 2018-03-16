FT Series

Dream jobs

Meet the people who’ve given up the 9-5 to seek new careers — and new lives — on distant shores
Dream jobs: from stay-at-home mum to bush pilot

After 10 years at home with her kids, Glenys Watson became a pilot in Papua New Guinea

Dream jobs . . . and how to get them: from finance to free diving instructor

How Mike Board left a finance job in Canary Wharf and became an instructor in Indonesia

Dream jobs . . . and how to get them: volcanologist in Montserrat

Rod Stewart swapped Edinburgh for an observatory on the Caribbean island

Dream jobs . . . and how to get them: aurora chaser, Finland

Tony Bateman made a website that helped total newbies see the Northern Lights. It became an instant hit

Dream jobs . . . and how to get them: Easter Island tour guide

Marcus Edensky moved from a Sweden to start a new life in the Pacific

Dream jobs . . . and how to get them: husky driving in the Arctic

Gaynor Leeper quit her job as a communications manager in London to work in adventure tourism