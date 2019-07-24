Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson wins the UK Conservative party leadership race to become prime minister, the US Department of Justice announces a broad investigation into Big Tech’s market power, American officials are preparing a trip to China before the end of July in a bid to reignite trade talks, Snapchat’s parent company exceeds revenue estimates and boosts user numbers in the second quarter and WeWork aims to publicly list its shares as early as September.

