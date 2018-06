Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The man who built a $100bn fund has wooed investors with his vision for the future. But what is really behind the prowess of SoftBank's Masayoshi Son? With the FT's Arash Massoudi. Read Arash's story here.





Review clips: Fox News, CNN, CNBC, ABC News, PBS, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, TechCrunch.





Contribute to our listener survey and enter our prize draw here.