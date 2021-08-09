Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT calculations of 20 Chinese billionaires show that their net worth has dropped by about $80bn since late June, ByteDance, the owner of short-video app TikTok, has revived a plan to go public, and Industry bosses are predicting a worldwide construction “supercycle” set to fuel demand for building materials. Plus, the FT’s climate reporter Camilla Hodgson explains how scientists are trying to link natural disasters to global warming.





Tech crackdown erases $80bn from the wealth of China’s top tycoons

China’s ByteDance aims for Hong Kong IPO despite tech crackdown

Construction ‘supercycle’ predicted on wave of government spending

Fires and floods: can science link extreme weather to climate change?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

