Theresa May pulled off an important diplomatic victory last night at the EU heads of government summit in Brussels.

After several days in which EU member states appeared divided over how to confront Russia, the council stood fully behind Britain over its claim that Moscow was probably responsible for the poisoning of an ex-spy in Salisbury.

The EU temporarily recalled its ambassador from Russia. Ten EU nations said they were considering expelling Russian diplomats. “It is right that we are standing together,” Mrs May told journalists today.

However, there is just one cloud hovering over her triumph. Brexit means that, one year from now, the UK prime minister will no longer be sitting at the European Council. She will no longer be at the table, persuading her EU counterparts to line up behind Britain when the UK next needs support. And that prompts some foreign policy experts to bemoan Britain’s impending loss of influence.

“If Mrs May had not been at the table yesterday, she would have been relying entirely on the leaders of France, Germany and others to make her points [about the Skripal case] for her,” says Ian Bond of the Centre for European Reform, a think-tank.

“That would have been a pretty tough thing to do. The French and Germans are obviously concerned about what the Russians are doing. But this isn’t their fight.”

The British say they want to retain a close relationship with the EU after Brexit. And there are plenty of ways that the UK could try to do this. Mr Bond sets out some ideas in this paper, noting the EU has arrangements for regularly consulting Norway and Canada on foreign policy matters.

But Britain’s insistence on autonomy means it is bound to have less influence in Europe.

And that is worrying at a time of growing international tension and when the diplomatic interests of the UK and EU are, despite Brexit, increasingly aligned on so many other issues.

Take the future of the Iran nuclear deal, for instance. US president Donald Trump wants to tear up the pact and his appointment of John Bolton as national security adviser looks aimed at securing that goal. But Britain and the EU were central players in getting the Iran deal agreed and need to work together to avoid it being scrapped.

Or take the Trump administration’s plan to relocate the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; or its resistance to action against climate change; or this week’s US decision on steel tariffs. On all these issues, the UK and EU will have to work closely together if they are to have any chance of making the US president reflect on his actions.

Last night’s triumph in Brussels may have been sweet for Mrs May. But it should prompt some hard thinking in UK politics about why it makes sense for Britain to distance itself from the EU now.

As Mr Bond puts it: “This is not a good time for Britain to be alone.”

Hard numbers

Foreign visits to the UK declined 7 per cent in the three months ending December 2017 compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics on Friday.

Business visits to the UK in particular fell 9 per cent in October-December 2017 compared with the same period a year beforehand.

The reluctance to travel was reciprocal. In the last three months of the year, business visits from the UK to overseas decreased 14 per cent from the same spell in 2016. Overall, Britons took 3 per cent fewer trips in November with a 1 per cent decline in December.