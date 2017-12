Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britain has set itself on a "desperate and dangerous path" as it negotiates its exit from the European Union, David Miliband, former UK foreign secretary, has warned. Mr Miliband spoke to the FT's Pilita Clark about the role played by immigration and globalisation in influencing the way people voted, and about the tactical stance adopted by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn towards Brexit.

