Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos will step aside later this year to become executive chairman of the ecommerce group, Italy’s president is expected to ask former European Central Bank president, Mario Draghi, to begin talks to form a new Italian government of national unity, and the price of silver retreated on Tuesday after a surge last week. Plus, the FT’s John Reed, explains what the military coup in Myanmar means for the country.





Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to step aside as chief executive this year

https://www.ft.com/content/b100100e-48d9-4b06-86e0-ed81dd9eee92





Mario Draghi set to form new Italian government

https://www.ft.com/content/36a84f52-7287-4062-a150-24f58d9b053a





Silver price retreats rapidly in blow to new retail buyers

https://www.ft.com/content/77e6fef6-37ff-4f8e-abd6-4c2d65ac120c





Myanmar coup blindsides the West

https://www.ft.com/content/cee63a22-4796-48bb-bcc3-0e3c95114ee0

