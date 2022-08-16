Elections officials in Kenya announced a winner in last week’s presidential election but the result is being challenged, Iran denies involvement in the stabbing of controversial author Salman Rushdie, and China cut a crucial lending rate for the first time since January. Plus, we look at how the private equity industry evolved from a group of mercenary dealmakers to co-operative rivals.

William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election

Iran denies linked to Rushdie attack

China cuts lending rate as economic data disappoint and Covid cases rise

The private equity club

