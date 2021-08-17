Pakistan’s bonds came under selling pressure as investors braced for Afghanistan fallout

Biden made his first comments on Afghanistan and blamed the chaos in Kabul on the country’s deposed leaders, and desperate Afghans overran the airport trying to flee. Pakistan’s international bonds came under selling pressure on Monday as emerging market investors braced themselves for the fallout from the crisis in Afghanistan, and the Taliban has pledged to create an open and inclusive government but most observers expect the swift return of repressive theocratic rule in the country.









Pakistan bonds hit as investors brace for Afghanistan fallout - with Tommy Stubbington, capital market correspondent

Who are the Taliban 2.0? - with Stephanie Findlay, South Asia correspondent

