Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

For most of his adult life James Murdoch has worked for companies controlled by his father. From Hong Kong to London and then New York, he has traversed his family’s global empire, managing vast media businesses such as Sky in the UK and, most recently, 21st Century Fox in the US. Yet he has never quite escaped Rupert Murdoch’s long shadow.

Now, 21 years after he first joined a Murdoch company, James has decided to strike out on his own, according to people who know him. An informal auction is under way for some of Fox’s most prized assets, including its Hollywood movie studio, cable television channels and stake in Sky. Walt Disney is in pole position to win the auction and a senior role at the mouse house has been mooted for James.

Whether he joins Disney or starts his own venture (he is likely to pocket a small fortune from the sale, valued at as much as $60bn including debt), the Murdoch family is parting professional ways. The 86-year-old Rupert and his eldest son, Lachlan, will continue to oversee the 21st Century Fox businesses that are not being sold, such as its polarising Fox News Channel and US broadcast network. But James seems set to leave the family fold.

One person who knows the Murdochs well described the looming separation as “amiable”; another said James’s eagerness to depart reflected growing differences between father and son — including their increasingly diverging political views.

The two have never seen eye-to-eye politically, but these differences have sharpened in the age of Donald Trump. Since the late Roger Ailes was fired last year for sexually harassing women, Murdoch senior has been running Fox News and in that time the influential network’s top presenters, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, have become cheerleaders for the president.

When Mr Trump was roundly criticised for saying there were some “very fine people” among members of a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Mr Carlson defended the president, criticising anti-racism protesters who had torn down Confederate-era statues. Mr Hannity, meanwhile, praised the president for “setting the record straight” about the Charlottesville violence.

But James took a very different approach, criticising the president in a leaked email to friends, where he revealed a personal $1m donation to the Anti-Defamation League, which fights anti-Semitism.

Herein lies the paradox of James Murdoch: a social liberal and keen environmentalist, his US politics are anathema to the views regularly espoused by his father’s cherished Fox News. He has a rather different image in the UK: his reputation took a battering during the phone hacking scandal when he was criticised by Ofcom, the UK media regulator. While reviewing whether Mr Murdoch was “fit and proper” to hold a broadcast licence in 2012 in the wake of the scandal, the watchdog said his conduct while chief executive of News Corp’s newspaper group “repeatedly fell short” of what was expected.

James wryly acknowledged the differences in how he is perceived during an interview in September. “It’s an irony that, in the US, some sectors think I am a raging liberal, environmentalist, tree-hugger,” he told the Royal Television Society conference. “Here [in the UK], I’m a rightwing demon who is going to ‘Foxify’ everything.”

The interests he pursued before entering the family business offer clues as to the real James Murdoch. Jason Hirschhorn, who now runs the MediaREDEF news letter, first met him at Horace Mann School in New York. “His first day on the bus he had a shaved head and an earring,” he told the FT this year. “He was reading Catcher in the Rye and wearing Chuck Taylor sneakers.”

James attended Harvard as an undergraduate, where he contributed to The Harvard Lampoon magazine, writing a comic strip called Albrecht the Atypical Hun. He left before finishing his degree and started Rawkus Records with two friends: the label, located between a falafel restaurant and a porn shop in New York’s Tribeca district, would claim a place in hip-hop folklore because of the role it played in launching several top acts, including Mos Def and Talib Kweli.

News Corp ultimately acquired Rawkus and, while James no longer has any direct involvement in the label, he has maintained an interest in hip-hop. He was an early fan of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical.

At News Corp he won plaudits for his tenure running Star, the company’s Asian television business, and his stint at Sky. He is in the midst of a second attempted takeover of Sky after the first bid was withdrawn following the phone-hacking scandal. Together with his two and a half years as Fox chief executive, he has experience of international television that few others in his industry can match. “He’s got a view about the global media landscape that’s second to none,” Jeremy Darroch, Sky’s chief executive, told the FT last year.

He has interests away from television. He recently joined the Tesla board and this year developed a large property in a remote part of Canada that a colleague described as an “end-of-times house”, with its own water and solar power supply. Perhaps he will retreat there to contemplate his future when Fox is broken up. Or perhaps not. Either way, after more than two decades by his father’s side, the Murdoch scion is ready to go solo.

matthew.garrahan@ft.com