No drinker likes a short measure. And nor, it seems, do investors in spirits maker Diageo. Despite reporting soaring sales of its somewhat smoother tequilas and premium gins, when the company came up short against earnings and free cash flow estimates — and served up a smaller return of capital — its shares fell 2 per cent.

Earnings per share of 130.7p were not full to the brim, but 1.6 per cent lower, analysts tutted. Free cash flow of £2.6bn was clearly 1.9 per cent below the estimated level, they pointed out. A £4.5bn return of capital in unspecified instalments over the next three years looked stingy compared with the £2.8bn returned in 2019, they added. “[The] implicit £1.5bn for FY20 is slightly light of the implied £2.3bn per consensus,” said one. “We expect questions to be asked about this,” said another.

It also seemed hard to take given there was clearly enough cash to pour out the same again, and Diageo was raising its profit faster than sales. In the past year, operating profit had grown 9.5 per cent, to £4bn, on net sales up 6 per cent, despite marketing spend rising 8 per cent. Chief executive Ivan Menezes said this trend would continue, with organic operating profit set “to grow ahead of net sales in the range of 5-7 per cent”.

That suggested confidence in further margin expansion, through an ongoing strategy of product “premiumisation”, and more efficiencies. With drinkers trading up to higher-priced spirits — sales of Diageo’s Reserve brands were up 11 per cent — the FY 19 organic operating margin increased by 83 basis points, beating consensus expectations of 75bp. Adding more premium spirits to the mix should only make it stronger. Meanwhile, with £700m of costs coming out of the business — ahead of schedule, with savings reinvested — overheads as a percentage of sales become more diluted.

Might caution over returning capital reflect a need for more acquisitions? Or slowing sales? In the past two years, Diageo has spent £550m and £775m on buying into other brands, and one analyst called its dealmaking “patchy”. Next year, sales may slow further, with that same analyst noting “tough comparatives with White Walker” — its new whisky themed around television show Game of Thrones. However, Diageo also has in-house product innovation, and investments with 25 spirits entrepreneurs to address both these worries.

Clearly, then, the answer to the capital return question was not to be found at the bottom of a glass, but elsewhere: the balance sheet. Diageo’s leverage ratio — of net debt to adjusted earnings — had been only 2.2 last year, below its target of 2.5-3. Returning £2.8bn capital enabled it to return to the range. Now it is back within the range, there is less need to return quite as much. Nor was Mr Menezes’s vagueness about how and when the £4.5bn might be returned evidence of befuddlement. It would appear to provide the flexibility to use special dividends, rather than share buybacks, which make less sense when shares are trading on a high valuation. On 24 times forward earnings, after a 20 per cent rise this year, Diageo’s certainly are. And that is the only measure investors need to look closely at, before getting another round in.

