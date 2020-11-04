Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US presidential election appeared to be headed towards prolonged uncertainty as critical battlegrounds continued to count mail-in ballots. The FT’s Peter Spiegel reports on the early morning results, and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson explains what it means for business.





Plus, China has suspended the $37bn listing of Ant Group, which had been set to become the world’s largest IPO. Our Asia capital markets correspondent, Hudson Lockett, explains what happened.





Follow the FT’s US election coverage

https://www.ft.com/us-presidential-election-2020





Trump’s corporate trouble: CEOs keep their distance from the party of business

https://www.ft.com/content/f74f00db-decc-4fb2-8c86-e95dd0b0d42e





China halts $37bn Ant Group IPO, citing ‘major issues’

https://www.ft.com/content/c1ee03d4-f22e-4514-af46-2f8423a6842e

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.