Ethan Wu

As regular listeners to Unhedged will know, the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, has been doing this shtick for a while where they say we’re gonna to keep interest rates higher for longer [MUSIC PLAYING] and the market has been very slow to believe that. But the Fed keeps saying, don’t believe me? Just watch. And finally, markets are coming around. Today on the show we ask, if interest rates are gonna be higher for longer, what does that mean for the world that we’re living in? This is Unhedged, the markets and finance show for the Financial Times and Pushkin. I am reporter Ethan Wu here once again in the London studio, joined at long last by markets editor Tommy Stubbington.

Tommy Stubbington

Hi there, Ethan. How are you enjoying your time in London?

Ethan Wu

I’m really loving it. I talked about this with Katie on Tuesday. I’m very easily impressed by London, but there’s a lot to be impressed by, I think.

Tommy Stubbington

Well, the thing that’s impressed me is your incredible interest in British meat pies (Ethan laughs) and your quest to buy one while you’re in London and your constant asking for pub recommendations so that you can find somewhere to get a nice steak and ale pie, which I think you’ve been unsuccessful so far until yesterday.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

The FT canteen came to the rescue and delivered the goods.

Ethan Wu

They came through. For the American listeners and, you know, for myself, like, one week ago, the British pies are like, you know, it’s kind of like a flaky crust in which, like, you know, meat and seasoning and gravy is baked. And it’s . . .

Tommy Stubbington

That’s right. It’s usually some chopped up beef and gravy and onions and things underneath some pastry. Delicious.

Ethan Wu

So now I’ve got, like, truly too many recommendations to go to in London before I leave in just a couple of days. Well, thank you to the FT London markets team for a warm welcome. And it’s an interesting time to be here on the markets team because there is a really big markets story happening right now. I think undoubtedly the big story in markets right now is higher for longer. And, you know, I alluded to this a little bit on the top that markets are reacting strongly. But I wanna just give you some numbers, Tommy, to sort of sum up where we are. And this is from the excellent story on the front page of the FT today. The S&P 500 is down 5 per cent.

Tommy Stubbington

Yes, it’s about 5 per cent for the month.

Ethan Wu

The 10-year Treasury yield is the highest it’s been since 2007. The market estimate of where the Fed’s interest rates will be in 2024 has gone up from 4.2 to 4.8 per cent — pretty significant increase in just a month. And the yield on junk bonds, which is effectively what a risky, you know, worse balance sheet company has to pay to borrow, has gone up this month from 8.5 to 9 per cent. You know, this is all a picture of rates have gone up so people are a little bit less happy about owning risk assets. But you know, something that’s really remarkable is, you know, the 5 per cent drop in stocks has been mitigated by how big Big Tech is in America.

Tommy Stubbington

Right. I mean, if you look at an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500, ie one that kind of cuts out that heavy weighting towards Big Tech, it’s down for the year.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

I mean, this is a year when stocks had this unexpected huge rally in the first half. But it was all the kind of hype around artificial intelligence. It was all a few tech stocks that were propping up the market. If you look behind that the, you know, things look a lot less healthy, particularly now.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And just to unpack that, you know, the S&P 500 and as a standard for most stock market indices, it’s market cap-weighted, meaning that the bigger the company is relative to all other companies, the bigger its moves show up in the overall index. So, like, if Apple moves 5 per cent, that has a huge impact on the S&P 500 because it’s a massive company. It’s like 10 per cent of the index or something like that. What the Equal Weight index does is Apple’s not 10 per cent. It’s 1/500th of the index and it assigns each company just 1/500th of the impact, irrespective of what size they are. And that lets you capture kind of what the broad market is doing if you look past the moves of just a couple of really, really big technology stocks that dominate the market.

Tommy Stubbington

Right. That’s right. I mean, it basically tells you what’s happening to the average company rather than what’s happening to the entire market, which, as you say, is dominated by Apple, by Alphabet, by Meta, by Amazon, by a few, you know, very, very large stocks.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And so that’s what’s going on. And so I just wanna step back and try to stitch together these facts because I think it is a bit of like an overwhelming and confusing picture. In general, when stocks go down, it’s because the economy’s weakened and we’re worried about growth and recession and so forth. And that’s when interest rates are cut. Now we’re having this kind of strange picture where the economy is strong and stocks are falling while interest rates are rising. It’s just all a little bit weird. Like, Tommy, what’s been changing, what explains where we’re at?

Tommy Stubbington

Well, as you say, stocks falling is often associated with a weak economy. But the reason stocks are falling now is because bonds are falling too. So people don’t wanna own risky stuff. They don’t wanna own safe stuff either. And that’s because the prospect of a period of high interest rates for a long, long time makes owning a fixed-income asset like a Treasury bond less attractive. So kind of mechanically lowers the prices. And then if yields on Treasury bonds are higher, that makes things like stocks look less attractive by comparison. So it tends to kind of crush all asset prices.

Ethan Wu

And look, what do you think has changed in the past month to sort of drive these market moves?

Tommy Stubbington

Well, I mean, it’s always difficult to pin down exactly why a market is waking up. Certainly now, I mean, as you already said, you know, the Fed has been at pains for months at least to say, listen, you know, once we finish raising rates, they’re staying high. They are not coming back down quickly. I think what’s happened now is that the, you know, the penny has dropped, as somebody said in our story this morning. But I think we can pinpoint, you know, a couple of things that would maybe explain the timing here. One is that, you know, markets are typically only good at focusing on one thing at a time.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. (Laughter)

Tommy Stubbington

And so the obsession for the last 18 months has been the interest rate hiking cycle, right? How quickly are rates rising? Where are they gonna top out? How much longer is this going on for? Only now that we can see the finish line people are suddenly thinking, well, what comes next? And that’s why they’re waking up now to the fact that what comes next isn’t a swift cycle of interest rate cuts, it’s that rates maybe stay high for quite a while. And that’s an uncomfortable backdrop for investors who kind of over the last 10, 15 years that the period after the financial crisis have been almost kind of trained to believe that as soon as something slightly bad happens, the Fed rides to the rescue, slashes rates down to zero and everything is fine.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, and this is the idea of like the Fed put, so-called, and that was when, you know, markets tend to go up for the most part. But, you know, in times past when they’ve gone down, the Fed has come in and bailed out the market, not explicitly for the market’s sake, not ’cause they like traders or like investors, but, you know, often because the market was slowing because of some kind of fundamental economic issue and the Fed wanted to help improve that economic issue with, you know, looser credit conditions and looser monetary policy.

Tommy Stubbington

That’s right. And, you know, the big question mark now is, is that something the Fed can do when it’s still worried about inflation? You know, bear in mind that the rhetoric of Jay Powell and, you know, Fed policymakers in general has not been well, you know, we’ve won this battle and we can relax now.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

Higher for longer is because they’re telling us it’s gonna take time to bring inflation back down to target.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And there’s two things that have changed recently that have kind of reinforced that Fed message and in some ways made it more credible. And that’s the strength of the economy and the oil price. I mean, maybe you can talk through the two of these.

Tommy Stubbington

Yeah, absolutely. The US labour market has been very, very strong. I think the strength of consumers in general has kind of surprised people in the face of, you know, this incredibly large rise in borrowing costs. I think people would have expected that to weaken the economy more. It’s strong. That adds to inflationary pressures at the margin, less reason to cut rates. And then, as you say, the oil price. We have, you know, we’ve got an absolutely huge rally. We’re approaching $100 a barrel.

Ethan Wu

And it was like 60 in June.

Tommy Stubbington

Right. It’s a massive move. And this is largely supply-driven, right? This is about Saudi Arabia and Russia and their production cuts and their kind of very deliberate policy of trying to drive the oil price back up because it’s such an important part of both governments’ revenues. And again, that’s something that adds to inflation, makes it slightly less easy for the Fed and other central banks to turn around and say, we’ve won this battle with inflation, we can relax now.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. So the market’s single-mindedness, the strength of the economy, a fast-rising oil price, I think this helps us get some sense of why the market has been changing so much recently. But I wanna just zoom out one level broader and ask about the world we live in. If the market is right, which it may not be, but if it is right that interest rates are going to be higher for longer, how does that change the world? I mean, we’ve already seen in the 18 months or two years that interest rates have been rising, pretty profound changes to certain industries. Like, you know, my friends in the tech sector think we’re still in a recession, you know, because there was this really quite brutal consolidation among a certain segment of tech companies that had overbuilt, overhired, overbought commercial property during, you know, the tech boom and the low interest rates of the 2010s.

Tommy Stubbington

Right. I mean, there are a lot of things that make sense when money is free.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

That no longer do when interest rates are, you know, 5 per cent.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And I mean, one place you’ve definitely seen huge changes is the housing market.

Tommy Stubbington

Absolutely. Yes. You know, the housing market is, I suppose it’s a key way central banks are very deliberately using to feed their monetary policy changes through to real people, to the real economy, to, you know, to what you and I have available to spend. And that feeds through via mortgage rates. And again, I think the housing market has been remarkably resilient to that. But, you know, higher for longer raises this question: how long can the housing market stay resilient without buckling under the pressure, you know, if people can’t get new mortgages?

Ethan Wu

One of the weird facts in the US, and you have to tell me if this is true in the UK too, is on a relative basis it has not for a long time been more attractive to rent than it is right now in the sense that monthly payments on like an average US rent are lower than like an average mortgage payment. If you took out a new mortgage right now, those spreads, the difference between the rental price and the mortgage monthly mortgage price, are really large. And yet rents are really high. So it’s this kind of, you know, catch-22 for people that would like to live in America, which is that you wanna get a house? Well, it’s unaffordable. You wanna rent somewhere? It’s unaffordable.

Tommy Stubbington

Yeah. I mean, that’s not entirely different to the situation in the UK. I mean, certainly the rental situation in London at the moment is being described as a crisis because, you know, there’s so much competition for every property that becomes available. Some of this, by the way, linked to the rise in interest rates here.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

Which means that a lot of people that were landlords and had mortgages to buy second homes and then let them out, they can’t afford to do that anymore. The mortgage costs are too high so they’ve sold up and, you know, the market hasn’t yet adjusted so that the supply isn’t there. But you know, people still wanna come to London and work. So, you know, the rental market at the moment is a complete mess.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Well, let’s go even broader, though, because there are domestic implications, of course, and we’ve seen those and I think on the show I’ve talked a lot about them. Something we don’t talk about as much is the kind of international implications, especially for the developing world, from high interest rates in the US. I mean, the Federal Reserve is described often as the global central bank. It sets the tempo for every central bank because the dollar is so important to the global financial system. Any country’s central bank, no matter how far they are from New York or DC, has to keep a really close eye on what the Fed is doing.

Tommy Stubbington

Absolutely. And a key reason for that is a lot of developing economies will tend to borrow in foreign currency, and that basically means you borrow in the dollar. Therefore, your interest rates are based on whatever the Fed’s doing. I mean, you will pay, you clearly pay some extra spread on top of, you know, what the US pays to borrow. But that kind of sets a baseline for borrowing for governments around the world. And so if interest rates and Treasury yields go up very, very sharply as they have, that’s very painful for developing countries that have borrowed heavily in dollars. They need to keep rolling that borrowing over as it falls due. And, you know, some of them are finding that the costs now are too punitive. They’re locked out of markets. And that’s why over the last couple of years, we’ve seen so many sovereign defaults, so many, seeing so many countries saying, you know, we can no longer carry on servicing our debt — the likes of Sri Lanka and Zambia.

Ethan Wu

These are not countries that are in great shape to begin with. And now they’re facing like a really significant debt crisis that further kind of imperils the standard of living there.

Tommy Stubbington

Absolutely. And, you know, not being able to restructure your debt means it’s hard to get the public finances back on a sound footing and kind of carry on with life. But, I mean, sadly, I think what higher for longer potentially means is that you see more bankruptcy on a kind of nation-state level.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

Because again, as you say, it’s particularly those countries that are kind of maybe at the less developed end of emerging markets tend to be the ones that are more reliant on international borrowing in dollars.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

You’re talking about the big emerging markets — your India and China and Brazil and so forth. You know, they’ll tend to have a better-developed domestic borrowing market. They can borrow more heavily in their own currencies. But it’s, you know, it’s those that have relied upon dollar debt that have run into trouble.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And just to wrap up, one potentially positive thing that we are seeing and could continue to see from this higher-rates world is just an increasing focus on the real economy. You know, what lower rates did is it made financial engineering like a lot more possible in the sense that money was free. So your incentive was to just like borrow money at 0 per cent or very, you know, very low interest rates and, you know, go do God knows what with it.

What higher interest rates have done for a lot of parts of, you know, corporate America is made them focus on, like, efficiency and on, like, real-economy investment. So we’ve seen a really strong uptick over the past couple of years in US companies’ capital expenditure. They’re spending on like factories and machines and stuff like that. And there are analysts that think that we could be on the boom of a so-called capex supercycle — a wave, you know, 5-10 year wave of companies focusing hard on investments. This is driven by other things like climate change and deglobalisation. But the change in interest rate environments means you need to be a lot more strategic about where you put your money too, because borrowing is not free anymore. So when you borrow, you want it to really count.

Tommy Stubbington

Absolutely.

Ethan Wu

All right. Let’s leave it there. We’ll be back in a moment with Long/Short.

Welcome back. This is Long/Short, the part of the show where we go long a thing we love, short a thing we hate. Continuing in my second London-based long of the week. I’m long Sainsbury, this, like, delightful grocery store chain in London. They kind of have everything. It’s like half-convenience store, half-grocery store. I was impressed by the stock going into this. I mean, this is all in the theme of me being easily impressed by London, but . . .

Tommy Stubbington

Ethan, all I can say is, if you like Sainsbury’s that much, wait until you see Tesco.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) I do like Whole Foods, but American groceries could learn a thing or two.

Tommy Stubbington

We know how to do cheap food in Britain, yeah.

Ethan Wu

That’s right. Tommy, are you short something?

Tommy Stubbington

I am short something. I am short US small-cap stocks.

Ethan Wu

Mmm. What are these?

Tommy Stubbington

Now, the reason for this is I edited an excellent story about why they’re having such a bad time, written by an excellent new FT reporter called Ethan Wu. (Ethan laughs) And I found his arguments very convincing. So I’m shorting US small-caps.

Ethan Wu

You’re too kind. You know, my struggle writing a news story. You know, we do so much commentary here that I, just the commentary muscle wants to emerge and, you know — no, fair and balanced.

Tommy Stubbington

Keep it short.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Tommy Stubbington

Keep it simple. Factual.

Ethan Wu

