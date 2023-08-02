US prosecutors have charged Donald Trump in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Uber reported its first operating profit, and Fitch Ratings has cut the US debt rating from triple A to double A plus. Plus, the US Federal Reserve has become a target for Republican presidential candidates.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Donald Trump indicted over attempt to overturn 2020 election

Uber makes first operating profit after racking up $31.5bn of losses

Fitch strips US of triple A rating after borrowing stand-off

Ron DeSantis vows to crack down on Federal Reserve’s ‘social engineering’

Uniper’s chief vows to deliver a ‘good return’ for Berlin after state rescue

