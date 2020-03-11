Nervy times for flesh-and-blood singers: the holograms are coming. Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Frank Zappa, Maria Callas and Ronnie James Dio have all returned to the stage in holographic form; more are on the way. Entertainment company Primary Wave Music Publishing is a prime mover in this burgeoning market. Last year it signed a deal with Whitney Houston’s estate, the fruits of which were emblazoned in big red letters above the entrance to Hammersmith Apollo.

“An Evening with Whitney” is a hologram tour featuring the digital likeness and songs of the troubled star, who died in 2012 aged just 48. When I saw her perform two years earlier, she was erratic and lost-looking, with a voice ravaged by drugs. She took a run up several times at the gravity-defying high note in “I Will Always Love You”, but painfully failed to reach it.

The holographic Whitney suffered no such malfunctions at the Apollo. It beamed and hit its cues and didn’t drop a note. Costume changes were done in the blink of an eye. The smiling Whitney in a white frock holding a hanky that disappeared at the end of “All the Man I Need” was promptly replaced by a smiling Whitney in a daring red bodysuit for “I Have Nothing”. The vocals were based on studio out-takes and live performances by the real singer.

Designed by BASE Hologram, her digital reanimation was technologically impressive — but also rather flat. Literally so, for it was generated by light beams projected on to a diaphanous screen, creating the illusion of a three-dimensional figure. Fake Whitney wasn’t technically a hologram, but rather an old illusionism technique called “Pepper’s ghost”. A live band and two backing singers flanked it, semi-hidden behind tubular neon lights. Four dancers performed occasional pieces of nondescript choreography.

The show features real dancers and live musicians © Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

The hologram that wasn’t really a hologram opened with a curveball by singing a cover of Steve Winwood’s “High Life”, the bonus track from the Japanese edition of Houston’s third studio album. The 16-song setlist included eight Houston-sung versions of songs by other people — including the big one, Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”. Cheers and whistles greeted the avatar as it crested the octaves.

Some have criticised the venture as macabre. Actually, the atmosphere was fairly raucous, with much laughter and singing along. But it was also deficient. The screen on to which Whitney was projected was positioned quite far back, which made it seem as though one were watching a video. The staging’s combination of live elements and artifice was lumpy and unimaginative. The light show was compromised by the Whitney hologram’s vampiric need for darkness. What might make for a diverting Las Vegas supper club show felt underpowered and misconceived under the proscenium arch of a concert hall. Flesh-and-blood singers, relax. You’re OK for now.

★★☆☆☆

