The strength of the recovery in the US retail sector is under new scrutiny in spite of record-breaking holiday sales, as data show sliding footfall in stores, slowing rental growth at malls and stuttering demand for consumer electronics.

For the second festive period in a row, the number of consumers shopping in stores fell 3 per cent year-on-year, according to retail analytics group ShopperTrak, as millions of Americans opted to buy gifts online.

Retail landlords have meanwhile become more conservative in rent demands as a spate of closures by tenants including Toys R Us and Sears push up vacancy rates.

Asking rents ticked up 0.8 per cent in the final three months of 2018 compared to the same period a year ago, according to commercial real estate data provider Reis, the slowest year-on-year rise since 2012.

Before Christmas several top executives predicted a bumper shopping season, supported by the robust US economy.

Initial industry-wide numbers from Mastercard signalled they were right to be bullish, as overall festive sales rose at the fastest pace in six years. Companies including Macy’s, Target and Costco are preparing to issue sales updates covering the festive period in coming days.

But Wall Street is increasingly focused on profitability, questioning whether the relentless rise of Amazon could be forcing some retailers to sacrifice margin.

“Consumers had money to spend, obviously,” said Charlie O’Shea, lead retail analyst at Moody’s, but he cautioned there had been signs of “pretty heavy” discounting in some areas such as children’s toys and clothing. “The question is, what’s the cost that retailers had to bear to get those sales.”

Analysts are jittery about consumer electronics after Apple cut its quarterly sales forecast last week. Tim Cook, chief executive, cited economic weakness in China but also said fewer people than expected were upgrading their iPhones in some developed markets.

Greg Portell, lead retail partner at the consultancy AT Kearney, said there were wider concerns about the pace of innovation in electronics and “saturation” of some types of product.

“How excited are you, really, going from a 4k to an 8k television?” he asked. While he described the overall holiday season as “very strong” for US retail, he said consumer electronics had been a big laggard.

Sales of electronic products in the US between the start of November and Christmas Eve dipped 0.7 per cent from a year ago, according to Mastercard. That was a sharp slowdown from the 5.3 per cent gain recorded in 2017, and stood in contrast to the 5.1 per cent rise in total retail sales for 2018.

Across all categories, in-store sales rose 3.3 per cent while online sales surged almost six times faster.

The swing to online shopping could weigh further on profit margins because return rates tend to be higher. Investors are also nervous about how a delivery deals war — Target offered customers two-day free shipping without requiring any minimum spending, for instance — might affect bottom lines.

Retailers are trying to be more creative in adapting to the shifting landscape, combining their physical presence with ecommerce.

“Store traffic overall has trended down for a while,” said Brian Field, director of retail consulting at ShopperTrak. He added that in recent years the “overall impact” of the shift online “has begun to slow down, indicating that both retailers and shoppers alike are starting to find a balance of activity between shopping channels”.