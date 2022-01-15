This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

IB DP Geography — Global Change — Population and economic development patterns, Changing populations and places

Britain needs immigrants if it is to survive the climate storm

This is an ‘opinion piece’ — how might you approach the content differently knowing that?

Which sources of clean energy are mentioned in the article?

Explain the link between a falling fertility rate and the need for a ‘growth-orientated immigration strategy’

“Collecting people is collecting power, too.” Discuss this statement and how it links to processes of population change and their effect on places

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com