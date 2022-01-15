Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • IB DP Geography — Global Change — Population and economic development patterns, Changing populations and places

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Britain needs immigrants if it is to survive the climate storm

  • This is an ‘opinion piece’ — how might you approach the content differently knowing that?

  • Which sources of clean energy are mentioned in the article?

  • Explain the link between a falling fertility rate and the need for a ‘growth-orientated immigration strategy’

  • “Collecting people is collecting power, too.” Discuss this statement and how it links to processes of population change and their effect on places

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

Get alerts on UK schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section