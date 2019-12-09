Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Beijing orders all government offices and public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment and software within three years, the FBI is treating a US naval base shooting as an apparent terrorist attack, even though the White House is not and UK officials are questioning Boris Johnson’s claims that Britain will make a clean break with the EU in December in 2020. Plus, the FT’s Laura Hughes lays out Northern Ireland’s role in the UK general election in the days leading up to the vote.

