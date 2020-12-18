Dozens of states and territories launched another antitrust challenge against Google on Thursday

Dozens of states and territories have launched the first US antitrust challenge to Google’s core search engine, and a surge of stockpiling by UK companies before the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1 has triggered road congestion in southern England and France. Plus, the FT’s Laura Noonan explains what we can expect out of the Federal Reserve’s stress test today and what they will tell us about US banks’s ability to handle the panemic.





