Dozens of states and territories launched another antitrust challenge against Google on Thursday
Dozens of states and territories have launched the first US antitrust challenge to Google’s core search engine, and a surge of stockpiling by UK companies before the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1 has triggered road congestion in southern England and France. Plus, the FT’s Laura Noonan explains what we can expect out of the Federal Reserve’s stress test today and what they will tell us about US banks’s ability to handle the panemic.
Google accused of abusing search monopoly as antitrust cases mount
https://www.ft.com/content/709849fc-4148-4687-9924-0c61f0447f2d
Brexit trade talks hit by fresh dispute over state aid
ft.com/content/2f508f4d-22e2-4deb-8d42-77a7c31fc53c
Brexit stockpiling triggers cross-Channel freight crunch
https://www.ft.com/content/77443600-8b40-47af-a807-60612ef2d928
Global regulators to examine banks’ lending caution during pandemic
https://www.ft.com/content/6a09e064-9b94-4080-b696-5d347067eb4e
