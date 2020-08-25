Jane Austen may have been a whizz at saying “no”, as Pilita Clark writes (Opinion, August 24), but two of her nieces said “yes” to the same man: Lord George Hill of Gweedore, County Donegal, Ireland.

He married first Cassandra, daughter of Jane’s brother Edward, and, following her death in childbirth, her sister, Louisa. The second marriage survived a parliamentary investigation into the legality of such a union.

John Doherty

Gweedore, County Donegal, Ireland