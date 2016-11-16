Ocado shares hit as Amazon and Morrisons extend delivery tie-up

Shares in UK online grocer Ocado fell more than 5 per cent on Wednesday morning, after Amazon said it was rolling out same-day delivery of products from the Wm Morrison supermarket chain.

The announcement marked the US online behemoth’s latest push into the highly competitive UK grocery sector, extending an existing tie-up with Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket by sales, and raising questions about Ocado’s expansion prospects.

Morrisons said on Wednesday that the “Morrisons at Amazon” initiative would allow members of Amazon’s £79-a-year Prime service to order groceries online and have them delivered within an hour for £6.99. Same-day deliveries in a two-hour time slot are available at no charge.

Morrisons said the service, which is initially only available in parts of London and Hertfordshire, “broadens the Morrisons wholesale supply services available to Amazon customers”.

Amazon first announced a deal in February to sell Morrisons products on its website. Under the terms of the initial tie-up launched in June, Morrisons supplies thousands of products, including fresh food, for Amazon to sell on its website.

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said the new service — which the grocer says will contribute between £50m and £100m in additional underlying profits before tax this year — was “another exciting joint opportunity”.

“As foodmaker and shopkeeper, we have unique skills to help build a broader new Morrisons through capital-light growth,” he said.

This month, Morrisons reported its fourth straight quarter of like-for-like revenue growth, with same-store sales rising 1.6 per cent in the three months to the end of September. Shares in Morrisons, a FTSE 100 company, are up more than 50 per cent since the start of the year, making it the best-performing British grocer.

Morrisons’ shares were relatively flat on Wednesday morning, at 221.50p per share.

Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, said same-day delivery was an “innovative” extension of Morrisons’ original Amazon agreement, adding: “This announcement suggests that Morrisons’ initial experiences with Amazon (and vice versa) have been encouraging, whilst the store-based retailer’s broader ambitions and capabilities online appear to be extending.”

Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein, said it was “unclear” what the deal meant for Ocado, which uses a fleet of refrigerated vans to deliver a full range of products in narrow one or two-hour delivery slots.

Ocado is three years into its own 25-year contract with Morrisons, running the technology and delivery network for the grocer’s own online business.

It is also touting to operate the internet businesses of other grocers and retailers, and renegotiated the terms of its agreement with Morrisons in August.

“It’s unclear at this stage what the deal means for the prospect of in-store picking with Ocado, but it will certainly give Morrisons much better negotiation power in the discussions,” Mr Monteyne said. “It should also improve the bargaining position of any other retailer looking to sign a deal with Ocado.”

Ocado said on Wednesday that the company had been “assured by Morrisons that they acknowledge and respect the exclusivity provisions in [its] agreement, which oblige Morrisons to operate their online grocery business only through the Ocado arrangements”.

Amazon operates a full grocery delivery service in US cities including Seattle, New York and Philadelphia. Groceries can be delivered in one-hour slots, or before dawn to customers who are happy to have food left outside their front door in temperature-controlled bags.