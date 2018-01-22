In the end, they squeaked through. Germany’s socialist party on Sunday voted to narrowly approve formal coalition talks with Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU. Europe’s capitals are breathing a sigh of relief.

The prospect of prolonged political paralysis and fresh elections in Europe’s most powerful state would have put a brake on crucial EU business this year — hampering everything from tricky talks over the new common budget to the future of the eurozone.

The vote in Bonn was tighter than many expected. The initial show of hands from the 642 SPD delegates was too close to call. In the end, votes were counted with a result of 362 in favour and 279 against.

It’s almost four months to the day that Martin Schulz, SPD leader, delivered his party’s worst electoral result since the 1950s and immediately ruled out another alliance with Ms Merkel. On Monday he is celebrating his party’s historic role as kingmaker on the continent: “Europe is waiting for a Germany that takes responsibility for Europe and that acts decisively. Without the SPD, that won’t be possible,” said the former European Parliament president.

But will GroKo 2.0 rehabilitate Germany’s diminished centre-left or just accelerate a slow death?

Henrik Enderlein of Berlin’s Jacques Delors Institute is among the optimists, hailing the Schulz-led SPD as the only avowedly pro-European party in Germany. His op-ed in Der Spiegel is worth a read for an insight into why Europe’s federalists feel they have the most reasons to cheer the SPD’s make or break decision. In a preliminary coalition agreement earlier this month, the CDU and SPD committed to the creation of a new eurozone monetary fund, backed bigger German contributions to the EU budget, and even left the door open to something that could resemble a eurozone investment fund.

Whither Schulz?

Emmanuel Macron will also take comfort in having two reliable pro-European partners in Ms Merkel and Mr Schulz as he gears up to deliver on his big promises to revamp the EU. If the SPD are determined to push forward a more pro-integrationist Germany, they will do well to demand control of the finance ministry when cabinet jobs are divvied up.

The existential question for Mr Schulz and Co is whether the SPD’s traditional voter base will really care. Barring a disaster, an Easter coalition agreement looks in sight. But it may be domestic policy rather than Europe where Mr Schulz faces his biggest battle to extract concessions from the Merkel juggernaut.

He’s likely to have a tough time of it. The German media are already speculating over Mr Schulz’s future after he was over-shadowed in Bonn by a rousing speech from the SPD’s parliamentary chief Andrea Nahles. The verdicts are pretty brutal: see FAZ (“a problem called Schulz”) and Süddeutsche Zeitung (“the ridicule, so much ridicule”).

For all the grandiose talk of a new chapter for Europe from the Franco-German alliance, in the end it could be taxes, healthcare and labour market policy that seal the fate of Mr Schulz and GroKo 2.0.

Chart du jour: Germany’s record breaking deadlock

So much for that famous German efficiency. Berlin’s post-election government deadlock will easily dwarf any in continental Europe over the last 60 years. Talks are already at over 110 days and counting and will probably surpass the 170 day mark even if a deal is done in March at the earliest (chart via the FT’s @valentinaromei).

The best of the rest

Berlusconi in Brussels

Italy’s former billionaire prime minister is back in Brussels with a warning for the EU: don’t meddle in my country’s elections. Mr Berlusconi will meet Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament president Antonio Tajani on Monday to reassure his centre-right EU allies about the policies of his new rightwing alliance which is inching up in the polls.

Should Brussels be worried? Probably. Mr Berlusconi is a man the centre-right EPP has done business with but he’s ramping up the anti-EU sentiment ahead of the March vote. He may not back a euro exit, but Mr Berlusconi told Corriere della Serra this weekend he wants a Thatcher-style EU budget rebate for Italy, a block on EU bank bail-in laws and a tearing up of the eurozone’s fiscal rulebook.

Money for your judges

The European Commission is drawing up plans to assess the independence of judges as a condition for member states to access cash under its new long-term budget. The idea to examine the “functioning and independence of the judiciary” is part of a commission plan to tighten up how it dishes out money to net beneficiaries, with any new rule of law criteria having the likes of Poland and Hungary firmly in its sights. The FT reports.

Abbas demands EU recognition of Palestine

EU foreign ministers are lunching with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, who will demand official EU recognition for the state of Palestine, AFP reports.

Ireland, Apple and the price of dawdling

The year-long delay in Apple paying EU-ordered back taxes to Ireland means it faces an extra $1.7bn tax bill in the US. The FT’s Rochelle Toplensky has the scoop.

Greeks pass penultimate bailout hurdle

Eurozone finance ministers will on Monday sign off on the third review of Greece’s €86bn bailout, but Athens won’t be getting the money attached (around €7bn) until next month. Talks will soon turn to debt relief and if the country can manage a clean ‘Grexit’. Here’s the FT’s take on Monday’s Eurogroup meeting, where nominations will formally open for the job of ECB vice-president. Spain’s finance minister Luis de Guindos will be very annoyed if he doesn’t get the gig.

Sommet de l’attractivité

Mr Macron is hosting 140 global business leaders in the Palace of Versailles on Monday, as he tries to catch their eye en route to Davos. Le Figaro reports on the French president’s “seduction operation”.

