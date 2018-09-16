Matty Bovan’s headline acts

“I’ve never believed in reality,” said the late artist and film-maker Derek Jarman, who inspired Matty Bovan’s SS19 collection. The Yorkshire-born designer created whimsical headwear using a mishmash of picket fencing, plastic bugs, flowers, kitchen spoons and loose wool thread. The two-foot-tall creations bobbed precariously on his models’ heads as they walked. Playing with proportions, Bovan also showcased gigantic Coach logo-print bum bags, a sneak preview of his first commercial handbag collection with the American luxury house.

Matty Bovan © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Matty Bovan © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Matty Bovan © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Alexa Chung gets serious

“I wanted the show to prove that I’m serious about this business,” said Alexa Chung, following her catwalk debut on the London schedule. “I’ve been doing this brand for a while now,” she continued, “and I wanted to emphasise that I’m in it for the long haul.” Chung’s SS19 collection proved she is no dilettante, journeying through the eras that have long inspired her - Sixties denims and dungarees, Eighties jelly shoes, Seventies suede pinafore dresses and straw bags à la Jane Birkin. A souvenir print toured British seaside resorts, stamped with names such as Bognor Regis, Margate and Inverness. “Just our little joke about luxury destinations,” said Chung. A very British affair.

Alexa Chung © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Alexa Chung © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Alexa Chung © Jason Lloyd-Evans

JW Anderson puts his best foot forward

Models walked a set decorated with cast-iron railings. Following Telfar’s chain-linked cage in New York, and Matty Bovan’s picket-topped millinery: could fences be a new trend? To quicken the pace, Anderson collaborated with Converse for a third consecutive season. For AW18 he sent out rainbow soles, but for SS19 it’s all about the platform. According to Anderson “it’s all about accessibility, I’m mindful of my price point”. His last collaboration with Converse was sold out. No doubt this will be too.

JW Anderson © Jason Lloyd-Evans

The setlist at House of Holland

Aside from the neon sequinned sports-luxe clothing, what really struck a chord at Henry Holland’s SS19 show was the music. Nick Grimshaw, who recently left Radio 1 after six years of hosting the breakfast-show slot, composed the soundtrack under his DJ name Grimmy. According to Holland the duo “talked about it one night, and with [Grimshaw’s] new schedule the show seemed like the perfect time”. The music focused on female artists and empowerment and featured songs by London-born rapper Nadia Rose (front row next to Grimshaw), the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and British rapper MIA.

House of Holland © Jason Lloyd-Evans

House of Holland © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Mary Katrantzou’s birthday party

For her 10th anniversary collection at the Roundhouse, Camden, the Greek-born designer reflected on the idea of accumulation, and a collection “of objects …to record, to study and identity, to protect and cherish”. Katrantzou showcased a series of five themes, each inspired by different objects that “obsess women”: works of art, insects, jewellery, perfume bottles and postage stamps (who knew?). Models walked cocooned in bug-hued emerald green plastic shells with wobbling antenna caps, while others wore wasp-waisted flacon gowns in sparkling black and silver. Soundtracked by Vangelis, the finale revealed a collection of Katrantzou’s own: an array of mannequins dressed in a decade’s worth of her designs.

Mary Katrantzou © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Mary Katrantzou © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Sporting looks at Margaret Howell

For her SS19 collection, British designer Howell revealed another set of collaborations, the theme? Sports. Jackets and gym plimsolls were designed with heritage sportswear brand Fred Perry while slate-grey swimming costumes, trainers and cycling shorts were designed with Japanese label Mizuno. Following last season’s Barbour collaboration, it’s a trend set to run and run . . .

Margaret Howell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Margaret Howell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Margaret Howell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Margaret Howell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

