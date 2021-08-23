Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday host crisis talks on Afghanistan with world leaders as Britain presses the US to extend the evacuation timetable amid chaos and deaths at Kabul airport, US cinema owners meeting in Las Vegas this week hope a slate of blockbusters will draw the curtain on Covid slump, and the spread of non-disclosure agreements, or NDA’s, is bad for companies as well as workers.
Cinemas hope slate of blockbusters draws the curtain on Covid slump - with Christopher Grimes, Los Angeles correspondent
FEATURE: The NDA Boom is bad for both workers and employers - with Sarah O’Connor, employment columnist
Female board members at FTSE 100 companies paid 40% less than men
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
