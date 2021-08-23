Johnson acknowledges China and Russia as crucial to limiting chaos and US hints it may extend pullout deadline

UK prime minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday host crisis talks on Afghanistan with world leaders as Britain presses the US to extend the evacuation timetable amid chaos and deaths at Kabul airport, US cinema owners meeting in Las Vegas this week hope a slate of blockbusters will draw the curtain on Covid slump, and the spread of non-disclosure agreements, or NDA’s, is bad for companies as well as workers.





UK prime minister acknowledges China and Russia as crucial to limiting chaos while US hints at extending pullout deadline

Cinemas hope slate of blockbusters draws the curtain on Covid slump - with Christopher Grimes, Los Angeles correspondent

FEATURE: The NDA Boom is bad for both workers and employers - with Sarah O’Connor, employment columnist

Female board members at FTSE 100 companies paid 40% less than men

