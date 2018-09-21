Thank you for your help!

Grown-up neon

The brights were turned up for Spring, but in surprisingly sophisticated forms: Jasper Conran showed shell jackets in megawatt shades, while Roksanda’s ball gowns came in highlighter pink.

Ashish © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Emilia Wickstead © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Halpern © Jason Lloyd-Evans

House of Holland © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Jasper Conran © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Rejina Pyo © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Roksanda © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Mom shorts

Sensible shorts are back. Emilia Wickstead showed a wide-leg style that hung just above the knee, while Peter Pilotto brought a hint of Tiki to his floral silk shorts in shades of icy blue and dusty pink.

Alexa Chung © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Margaret Howell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Peter Pilotto © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Rejina Pyo © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Toga © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Hats off

The millinery came in all shapes and sizes in London. Simone Rocha had models walk in wide-brimmed hats whose giant embroidered veils shrouded their faces, while Michael Halpern and Alexa Chung brought Nineties cool-girl charm with bucket hats.

Alexa Chung © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Michael Halpern © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Margaret Howell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Peter Pilotto © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Ryan Lo © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Simone Rocha © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Lace panels

Erdem Moralioglu brought Victorian flair to the runway with a series of high-necked lace dresses that swept the floor as models walked. Christopher Kane took a saucier approach, with a trio of gowns whose lace bodices resembled rib cages.

Christopher Kane © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Erdem © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Simone Rocha © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Victoria Beckham © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Orange fever

First we had millennial pink, then Gen-Z yellow, but in London it was all about orange. Henry Holland showed bright orange shorts and an oversized tuxedo blazer and pops of the colour could be seen throughout the collection at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.

Alexa Chung © Jason Lloyd-Evans

House of Holland © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Jasper Conran © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Richard Malone © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Roksanda © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Swaggy sleeves

Many designers paid homage to the puffball sleeve for Spring. At JW Anderson, enormous leopard-print sleeves made a striking contrast against a blue dress, while Richard Quinn’s billowing jet-black cape-coat brought London Fashion Week to a dramatic close.

JW Anderson © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Richard Malone © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Richard Quinn © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Simone Rocha © Jason Lloyd-Evans

